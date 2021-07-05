New to Streaming This Week (7/5/21), Including ‘Leverage: Redemption’ and ‘This Way Up’
IMDb TV’s “Leverage: Redemption” brings the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter, and the Thief back together, teamed with a new tech whiz and corporate fixer, to destroy a new kind of villain. Also on the streamer, Sharon Horgan and Aisling Bea star in “This Way Up” as two sisters with complicated lives who navigate their love affairs and jobs amid ongoing dramas.
The HBO Max much-awaited premiere of “Gossip Girl,” nine years after the original series ended, debuts this week. Money, sex, and social media visit an elite high-school group.
Monday, July 5
- Surf’s Up (2007) (Amazon Prime Video) It’s the annual Penguin World Surfing Championship, featuring newcomer Cody Maverick.
- “You Are My Spring” (Netflix) A hotel concierge and a psychiatrist with traumatic childhoods join forces in a murder case.
- “Strangers on a Train” (TCM) In the Hitchcock classic, two men meet on a train and discuss the wisdom of committing each other’s murder request.
Tuesday, July 6
- “The Defiant Ones” (TCM) Two escaped convicts, white and black, hate each other. But they have to learn to get along to avoid capture. The groundbreaking film stars Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier.
- “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson:” Season 2 (Netflix) The sketch comedy’s second season guests include Bob Odenkirk, Brooks Wheelan, Gary Richardson, John Early and Julia Butters.
Wednesday, July 7
- “Dr. Stone,” Seasons 1 and 2 (HBO) Anime series in which Senku Ishigami emerges to restore human civilization after a mysterious light turns everyone to stone.
- “Shiva Baby” (HBO) A bisexual college student runs into her sugar daddy and ex-girlfriend at a funeral service.
- “The Noggins,” Season 1 (Paramount+) Kids learn about jobs and careers with the turquoise noggins.
- “Cat People” (Netflix) A show about those who love their feline friends.
- “Science Saves the Day,” Season 1 (Paramount+) Kids learn to ask the big questions about science and its wonders.
- “Big Brother” / “Love Island” – Live Feeds (Paramount+) New residents are in the house and on the island.
- “The Philadelphia Story” (TCM) This screwball comedy saved Katherine Hepburn’s career. She stars as a socialite about to marry again when her real love, first husband Cary Grant, shows up.
Thursday, July 8
- “My Wife and Kids”: Complete Series (Hulu) Damon Wayans runs his household with his distinct style.
- “Murdoch Mysteries”: Season 13 (Hulu) A dedicated Toronto police detective in the early 20th century uses emerging technologies to solve crimes.
- “Genera+ion”, Season 1 Finale (HBO Max) Teens navigate a new world of sexual and gender fluidity.
- “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” (Netflix) The 3D-animated horror-action series takes place between the Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5 games.
- “Gossip Girl”, Series Premiere (HBO Max) The reboot of the popular teen show — a mysterious new girl enters and shakes up a wealthy, high-school clique. The series premiere episode will air as a special on The CW — the network where the original 2007 version of “Gossip Girl” aired — one day after it streams on HBO Max.
- “Looney Tunes Cartoons” (HBO Max) The show is based on the characters from Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies.
Friday, July 9
- “This Way Up”: Complete Season 2 (Hulu) Two sisters and their complicated lives, starring Sharon Horgan and Aisling Bea.
- “Atypical”: Season 4 (Netflix) A young man on the spectrum faces new adult challenges.
- “Leverage: Redemption” – Season 1 (IMDb TV) Villains beware: a team is in place to take you down, with Gina Bellman (“Coupling”) and Aldis Hodge (“One Night In Miami”) returning in this sequel to the original 2008 TNT series “Leverage.”
- “Frankie Quinones: Superhomies” (HBO) The comic offers a mix of stand-up and sketch bits.
- “Luxe Listing Sydney” - Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video) The six-part series follows top realtors selling $200 million worth of high-end Sydney, Australia, real estate.
- “Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar” (Hulu) Two small-town Midwesterners vacation in Florida and discover adventure, love, and an evil plot.
