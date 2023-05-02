Update: NFL Network Returns to Xfinity TV Following Call from NFL Commissioner; Where Can You Watch the Channel?

Update: After a one-day blackout, the NFL Network has returned to Xfinity TV after the NFL reached a deal with Comcast.

“We’ve reached a new agreement with NFL Network and NFL RedZone and are pleased to provide their content to our customers,” a Comcast spokesperson told The Streamable.

Xfinity TV users might be ready for some football, but they’ll have to wait a while to get it. A dispute over carriage fees led Comcast to drop the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels, as well as any on-demand content from the league on Monday, May 1. In fairness, RedZone only broadcasts during the season, so viewers aren’t missing out on any content there.

A few more details are emerging surrounding the schism between the cable provider and the NFL. Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reports that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell personally called Comcast CEO Brian Roberts to try to hammer out a last-minute deal, which is a highly unusual step in such carriage disputes. The two were unable to come to terms, and as of the time of this writing, NFL Network remains dark on Xfinity TV.

The disagreement centers on price, according to Ourand. It’s not clear how much of an increase in carriage fees the league was seeking for NFL Network and RedZone, but Comcast was not satisfied with either the money or the length of the contract proposals being sent by the NFL. The league’s cable channels are facing the same pressures as every other pay-TV network, as cord-cutting whittles away at their revenue.

The bad news for fans is there may not be much urgency from either side to get a deal done in the coming months. For Comcast’s part, since the draft has now concluded, there are no big, televised NFL events on the calendar until the preseason starts in August. The league, of course, knows this, and may decide to wait and use its leverage when the season is closer to force Comcast back to the table.

Since the previous agreement between the two sides included NFL RedZone, there’s basically zero chance that the NFL and Comcast don’t sort out this discord eventually. The channel is too valuable during the regular season for Comcast not to carry, even though NFL Network itself no longer carries any live games. Perhaps the broadband and cable giant will try to do a deal just for NFL RedZone, though it’s likely the league would rather keep them packaged together.

Carriage disputes of this type will likely become more common as cablers and channel operators continue to feel the bite of cord-cutting. Just last week, local ABC affiliates owned by Sinclair Broadcasting returned to Hulu + Live TV after an absence of six weeks due to a similar disagreement. If you’re a football diehard who can’t live without NFL Network until the league and Comcast sort out their issues, you have several live TV streaming options that will allow you to start watching today.

How to Watch NFL Network After Its Removal from Xfinity TV

Ready to cut the cord at last because of Xfinity’s dropping NFL Network and NFL RedZone? There are several different live TV streaming options to choose from that will grant you the ability to watch NFL Network, and each has its own particular strengths.

Hulu + Live TV is the best choice in our eyes, because of its combination of pricing value and bonuses. The service starts at $69.99, and offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels on the market. The best thing about Hulu + Live TV subscriptions is that they come with a bonus; free access to both Disney+ and ESPN+ are included just for signing up.

Sling TV is a great bargain for those looking to trim their entertainment budgets. Its Blue plan carries NFL Network, and you can grab that plan for just $40 per month. You can also add on NFL RedZone as part of the Sports Extra pack for $11 per month. You won’t get quite as many channels on Sling TV, but the service is running an awesome special right now: new users can take 50% off their first month, bringing the cost from $40 to just $20 for 30 days.

Fubo is the best live TV option for sports lovers on the market. Plans start at $85.98, but that price includes the regional sports network fee that most customers will have to pay, plus Fubo offers a seven-day free trial. In addition to NFL Network, your subscription to Fubo will give you access to a wide variety of national sports channels like ESPN and NBA TV, and regional sports channels like those from Bally Sports.

YouTube TV also gives fans the ability to watch NFL Network and NFL RedZone. RedZone can be purchased as a bundle with NFL Sunday Ticket, or you can grab a subscription to YouTube TV for $72.99 per month which will grant you access to NFL Network and allow you to buy RedZone through the Sports Plus add-on.

The downside to YouTube TV is that it doesn’t offer all new users the same free trial, and it doesn’t come with bonus streaming services as part of your subscription. It’s a good option to watch NFL Network and RedZone, just not the top choice on our list.