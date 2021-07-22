 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFL Football

NFL Says Teams Will Forfeit if Unable to Play Because of COVID — How That Impacts Streaming

Ben Bowman

The NFL doesn’t want a replay of the scheduling chaos that happened last year with COVID-19 breakouts. Today, the league announced that if a team is unable to play a scheduled game in a week due to COVID-19 issues, and it can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season, it will forfeit.

Last year, the Ravens, Texans, Colts, Broncos, Chiefs, Cowboys, Packers, Bears, 49ers, Cardinals, Eagles, Raiders, Lions, Falcons, and Dolphins all experienced outbreaks of the coronavirus. That led to a crazy shifting schedule. Five games were postponed and 10 others moved to accommodate them.

Week 12 was the high point of the virus, when the Ravens played the Steelers with a dozen players sidelined and the Broncos were forced to play without their top four quarterbacks. Several players also chose to sit out the season entirely, rather than risk infection.

This new hard-line approach should alleviate some of the scheduling issues of last season, when some games were played on Tuesday or Wednesday to accommodate the infected teams.

For fans who stream the games, there will be some relief as we won’t have to hunt for a rescheduled contest. Either the game takes place when it’s scheduled or it doesn’t take place at all.

Thursday night games will be on Prime Video. Sunday day games will be on FOX and CBS (also accessible on Sunday Ticket). Sunday night games will be on NBC. Monday night games will be on ESPN. The Streamable recommends NFL RedZone for an immersive, commercial-free way to watch the best plays of every Sunday day game. RedZone will be available on Hulu Live TV this fall, though its pricing has not been announced.

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 - - - ^ $11 ^ $11

Right now, it seems highly likely some teams will have to suit up without key players. Only 14 teams have reached a 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold. Over 78% of players around the league have received at least one vaccine shot. Those numbers suggest every game will be played, even if some teams might be short-handed as the virus runs its course.

READ: These are the best live streaming services for NFL football.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.