NFL Says Teams Will Forfeit if Unable to Play Because of COVID — How That Impacts Streaming

The NFL doesn’t want a replay of the scheduling chaos that happened last year with COVID-19 breakouts. Today, the league announced that if a team is unable to play a scheduled game in a week due to COVID-19 issues, and it can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season, it will forfeit.

Last year, the Ravens, Texans, Colts, Broncos, Chiefs, Cowboys, Packers, Bears, 49ers, Cardinals, Eagles, Raiders, Lions, Falcons, and Dolphins all experienced outbreaks of the coronavirus. That led to a crazy shifting schedule. Five games were postponed and 10 others moved to accommodate them.

Week 12 was the high point of the virus, when the Ravens played the Steelers with a dozen players sidelined and the Broncos were forced to play without their top four quarterbacks. Several players also chose to sit out the season entirely, rather than risk infection.

This new hard-line approach should alleviate some of the scheduling issues of last season, when some games were played on Tuesday or Wednesday to accommodate the infected teams.

For fans who stream the games, there will be some relief as we won’t have to hunt for a rescheduled contest. Either the game takes place when it’s scheduled or it doesn’t take place at all.

Thursday night games will be on Prime Video. Sunday day games will be on FOX and CBS (also accessible on Sunday Ticket). Sunday night games will be on NBC. Monday night games will be on ESPN. The Streamable recommends NFL RedZone for an immersive, commercial-free way to watch the best plays of every Sunday day game. RedZone will be available on Hulu Live TV this fall, though its pricing has not been announced.

Right now, it seems highly likely some teams will have to suit up without key players. Only 14 teams have reached a 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold. Over 78% of players around the league have received at least one vaccine shot. Those numbers suggest every game will be played, even if some teams might be short-handed as the virus runs its course.

