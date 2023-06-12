NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV Will Continue to Offer Condensed Game Replays; What Other Features Will Be Available?

The NFL regular season may still be a few months away, but the hype is already building for the first season of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Fans got another exciting update last week, as the company confirmed on social media that it will continue to offer condensed game replays of NFL contests on-demand once they conclude.

These replays are highly popular among users, who became accustomed to the feature when the rights to Sunday Ticket were owned by DIRECTV. If they work as they did on their former home, 30-minute condensed replays will generally appear two-four hours after a game concludes, and be available to stream on-demand for the rest of the NFL season.

More and more details about Sunday Ticket’s first season on YouTube TV have trickled out since it was first announced that the live TV streaming service would be its new home. So what other bells and whistles can you expect from NFL Sunday Ticket now that it has executed its move to streaming?

What Features Will NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV Offer?

Condensed game replays are far from the only feature fans will get excited about for NFL Sunday Ticket’s move to YouTube TV. The company has also confirmed it will allow unlimited simultaneous streams of Sunday Ticket within a household, so no one within a home has to miss their favorite team’s out-of-market games.

NFL Sunday Ticket will also be equipped with a multiview feature that will allow customers to turn on up to four games simultaneously. This will help replicate the NFL RedZone experience for Sunday Ticket customers who choose not to purchase that channel with their service. YouTube TV will offer Sunday Ticket with an option to subscribe to NFL RedZone as well.

YouTube TV may be tinkering with its account sharing rules to keep Sunday Ticket from being shared too frequently outside the paying user’s home. Customers should also be aware that no Sunday Ticket games will stream in 4K this season, and that the student discounts DIRECTV offered on the out-of-market games package will not be offered on YouTube TV, at least initially.

Are There Any Deals or Discounts on NFL Sunday Ticket?

The early bird gets the worm, and YouTube TV wants to encourage as many users as possible to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket before this fall. Users can get $50 off their first season of NFL Sunday Ticket if they sign up before Sept. 19, whether they purchase it through YouTube TV or a la carte with YouTube Primetime Channels.