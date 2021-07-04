No More Netflix Apps Available For Nintendo Consoles Or Handhelds
While everyone was getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July, Nintendo quietly pulled the plug on the available apps that allowed users to watch Netflix content on Wii U and 3DS model systems.
Nintendo had removed the app from their eShop at the end of 2020, but as of June 30, the video game giant disabled the app entirely.
“The Netflix app was removed from Nintendo eShop on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS Family systems on Dec. 31st, 2020 and discontinued on June 30th, 2021,” according to a statement from Nintendo. “Thank you for your support of these applications over the years.”
As a result, as of this point, there are no Nintendo systems on the market with the capability to watch Netflix content at all.
According to an article from video gaming site Nintendo Enthusiast, the four-year-old Nintendo Switch does not have a Netflix app, but it does have apps for YouTube and Hulu.
There has been speculation in the past that Netflix and other streaming apps might be made available for the Switch, but with the removal of the app from the older systems and apparently nothing new on the horizon, Nintendo fans on Reddit and Twitter have become much more pessimistic about streaming coming to Nintendo’s newer gaming system.
