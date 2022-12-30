Our Five Most Anticipated Shows and Movies Coming to Prime Video in 2023; ‘Wheel of Time,’ ‘Good Omens,’ ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ More

Prime Video had a pretty successful year from a content standpoint in 2022. Shows like “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” saw successful debuts on the service, while other series like “The Boys” and “Jack Ryan” were welcomed back for new seasons. Prime Video also became the exclusive home of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football,” becoming a more well-rounded video streaming platform.

Prime Video’s 2023 slate has a bunch of exciting new shows and movies, as well as returning favorites coming back to the service. Check out a list of our five most anticipated series or movies coming to Prime Video in 2023!

‘Shotgun Wedding’ | Jan. 27, 2023

In “Shotgun Wedding,” Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable — but very opinionated families — for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. But if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

Action comedies like this are fun escapism, and both Duhamel and Lopez have the comedic timing necessary to make this film highly entertaining. The film also features Jennifer Coolidge, who is having a much-deserved moment in the spotlight. So, start your new year off with a bang with this one!

‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 | Feb. 17, 2023

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in “Carnival Row,” a Victorian-era fantasy series filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose rich homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans in the grimiest section of the city, forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective Rycroft Philostrate and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Bloom and Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly-intolerant society.

In this season, the series’ final one, the denizens of Carnival Row must choose sides, as a series of mysterious killings will upset the already unhappy relationship between the Fae folk and their human oppressors. The show is dark fantasy at its finest, with a message that resonates in the modern day.

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ Season 1 | Mar. 3, 2023

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Daisy Jones & The Six” is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth of what led to their breakup.

This series looks very different from the effects-driven fantasy series that Prime Video is becoming known for. Even though it features a fictional rock band, it will hit on very real themes of friendship, loyalty, and the difficulty of maintaining success.

‘Good Omens’ Season 2 | Summer 2023

Aziraphale and Crowley (Michael Sheen and David Tennant), of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news to both that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, the Four Horsemen are ready to ride, everything is going according to the Divine Plan… except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our unlikely heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?

This series is sardonic, visceral, and — like the best of author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s work — reflective of humanity’s true nature. It shows the good and evil that lives inside every person, with more than a little humor mixed in to keep things balanced. Amazon confirmed in a Tweet that the new season of the show will arrive in summer of 2023.

“The Wheel of Time” is based on one of the most popular and enduring fantasy book series of all time. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

No release date has been confirmed as yet by Prime Video, but the second season wrapped production in the fall of 2022. To be sure, there are plenty of special effects to add, but Season 2 is almost certain to arrive in 2023, just in time to tide over fantasy lovers waiting for the next season of “Rings of Power.”