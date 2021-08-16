 Skip to Content
Overseas, DAZN Looks to Become Streaming ‘Sports Destination’

Jeff Kotuby

While DAZN is known mostly as a boxing-focused entity in the United States, its overseas presence extends far beyond that, and has one exec aspiring to become “the Netflix of Sports.”

Today, the BBC reported that DAZN CEO James Rushton is looking to capitalize on recent success in securing overseas streaming rights over the next 12 months. To do so, the BBC reports a multi-pronged attack involving local rights and shifting streaming landscapes.

In portions of Europe, DAZN owns the broadcasting rights to a number of different domestic and international sports leagues, including the big four American sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL,) multiple soccer federations (UEFA, FIFA, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, etc.) as well as sports that are popular overseas like handball, darts, rugby, cricket, and more.

The BBC reports that DAZN is looking to buy BT Sport in the UK, which would give them coveted rights to Premier League soccer, as well as Premiership Rugby and Moto GP, which could lead to a price increase in the future. Rushton believes sports fans will pony up, though.

As the “quality of our rights portfolio increases and becomes more exclusive, we have shifted the price up”, Ruston said to the BBC. “But again - and this is really important, it goes to what we believe in as a business - the price is still more affordable and more accessible than ever before. A passionate sports fan will always want to see his or her team play his or her superstar play. And that’s why we love, and that’s why we operate in, the world of sport.”

DAZN’s existing sports rights playbook was first put together by former CEO John Skipper’s idea, who sought to improve relationships with these big brands for eventual U.S.-based business by starting with overseas deals. Whatever they’re doing seems to be working, as DAZN is now on track to hit about 13 million subscribers by the end of 2021, according to numbers sourced by The Information.

DAZN is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Web Browsers, Xbox, PlayStation, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. In the U.S., DAZN is available for $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

