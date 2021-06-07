Paramount+ Adds 1,000+ Movies in Celebration of Its New $4.99 Entry Level Plan

To kick off its summer season and to celebrate its new $4.99 Essential Plan, which launched today, Paramount+ is adding over 1,000 new premium movies to its platform on June 10. The summer season starts with the exclusive premiere of the sci-fi thriller “Infinite” starring Mark Wahlberg, airing exclusively on Paramount+ starting June 10, and continues with “PAW Patrol: The Movie” coming on August 20.

Infinite September 8, 2021 A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society of similar individuals and dares to join their ranks.

PAW Patrol: The Movie August 13, 2021 When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favourite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge.

You’ll also gain access to tons of critically-acclaimed films, like “Rocketman,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Birdcage,” and “Little Women” as well as other blockbusters spanning multiple genres, including action, horror, comedy, and kid’s/family films.

Here’s a sampling of films coming to Paramount+:

Paramount+ will also debut new, original programming throughout the summer, including “iCarly” (June 17), “Evil” (June 20), “Rupaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” (June 24), “Rupaul’s Drag Race Untucked!” (June 24), “The Good Fight” (June 24), “Behind the Music” (July 29), “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (August 12) and more.

There will also be plenty of soccer coverage on Paramount+, including Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers in June, the start of qualifiers for UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League, Italy’s Serie A season in August, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, and the NWSL season.

Other sports coverage is included on Paramount+, including NFL games, PGA Tour golf, and much, much more. Paramount+ includes around-the-clock news and information from the award-winning team at CBS News, along with “60 Minutes”, “CBS Evening News”, “CBS This Morning”, and non-stop news from CBSN.

Skyfall October 25, 2012 When Bond’s latest assignment goes gravely wrong and agents around the world are exposed, MI6 is attacked forcing M to relocate the agency. These events cause her authority and position to be challenged by Gareth Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. With MI6 now compromised from both inside and out, M is left with one ally she can trust: Bond. 007 takes to the shadows - aided only by field agent, Eve - following a trail to the mysterious Silva, whose lethal and hidden motives have yet to reveal themselves. Ralph Fiennes begins his run as M in this film. This movie features the only Bond theme song to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. It also features cinematography from the legendary Roger Deakins. Director: Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes James Bond: Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig Villain(s): Tiago “Raoul Silva” Rodriguez (Javier Bardem)

Tiago “Raoul Silva” Rodriguez (Javier Bardem) Bond Girl(s): Bond’s Lover (Tonia Sotiropoulou)

Sévérine (Bérénice Marlohe)

Bond’s Lover (Tonia Sotiropoulou) Sévérine (Bérénice Marlohe) Theme Song: “Skyfall” by Adele

“Skyfall” by Adele Soundtrack Composer: Thomas Newman

The Avengers April 25, 2012 When an unexpected enemy emerges and threatens global safety and security, Nick Fury, director of the international peacekeeping agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster. Spanning the globe, a daring recruitment effort begins!

Crawl July 11, 2019 When a huge hurricane hits her hometown in Florida, Haley ignores evacuation orders to look for her father. After finding him badly wounded, both are trapped by the flood. With virtually no time to escape the storm, they discover that rising water levels are the least of their problems.

The Prodigy February 6, 2019 A mother concerned about her young son’s disturbing behavior thinks something supernatural may be affecting him.

Sonic the Hedgehog February 12, 2020 Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik and his plans for world domination.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold August 8, 2019 Dora, a girl who has spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, now must navigate her most dangerous adventure yet: high school. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on an adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

I Love You, Man March 20, 2009 Peter Klaven is a successful real estate agent who, upon getting engaged to the woman of his dreams, Zooey, discovers, to his dismay and chagrin, that he has no male friend close enough to serve as his Best Man. Peter immediately sets out to rectify the situation, embarking on a series of bizarre and awkward “man-dates.”