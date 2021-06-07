Paramount+ Adds 1,000+ Movies in Celebration of Its New $4.99 Entry Level Plan
To kick off its summer season and to celebrate its new $4.99 Essential Plan, which launched today, Paramount+ is adding over 1,000 new premium movies to its platform on June 10. The summer season starts with the exclusive premiere of the sci-fi thriller “Infinite” starring Mark Wahlberg, airing exclusively on Paramount+ starting June 10, and continues with “PAW Patrol: The Movie” coming on August 20.
Infinite
A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society of similar individuals and dares to join their ranks.
PAW Patrol: The Movie
When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favourite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge.
You’ll also gain access to tons of critically-acclaimed films, like “Rocketman,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Birdcage,” and “Little Women” as well as other blockbusters spanning multiple genres, including action, horror, comedy, and kid’s/family films.
Here’s a sampling of films coming to Paramount+:
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
Action
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Red Dawn
- Skyfall
- The Avengers
- Gemini Man
- The Rhythm Section
Horror
- Body Cam
- Saint Maud
- Crawl
- Child’s Play
- Gretel & Hansel
- Pet Sematary
- The Prodigy
- The Haunting
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Arachnophobia
Kids/Family
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- The Addams Family
- Wonder Park
- The Adventures of Tintin
- Charlotte’s Web
Comedies
- Like a Boss
- The Hustle
- Valley Girl
- What Men Want
- Fighting with My Family
- The Little Hours
- The Dictator
- I Love You, Man
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Tropic Thunder
- No Strings Attached
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- The School of Rock
Paramount+ will also debut new, original programming throughout the summer, including “iCarly” (June 17), “Evil” (June 20), “Rupaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” (June 24), “Rupaul’s Drag Race Untucked!” (June 24), “The Good Fight” (June 24), “Behind the Music” (July 29), “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (August 12) and more.
There will also be plenty of soccer coverage on Paramount+, including Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers in June, the start of qualifiers for UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League, Italy’s Serie A season in August, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, and the NWSL season.
Other sports coverage is included on Paramount+, including NFL games, PGA Tour golf, and much, much more. Paramount+ includes around-the-clock news and information from the award-winning team at CBS News, along with “60 Minutes”, “CBS Evening News”, “CBS This Morning”, and non-stop news from CBSN.
Skyfall
When Bond’s latest assignment goes gravely wrong and agents around the world are exposed, MI6 is attacked forcing M to relocate the agency. These events cause her authority and position to be challenged by Gareth Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. With MI6 now compromised from both inside and out, M is left with one ally she can trust: Bond. 007 takes to the shadows - aided only by field agent, Eve - following a trail to the mysterious Silva, whose lethal and hidden motives have yet to reveal themselves.
Ralph Fiennes begins his run as M in this film.
This movie features the only Bond theme song to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. It also features cinematography from the legendary Roger Deakins.
- Director: Sam Mendes
- James Bond: Daniel Craig
- Villain(s): Tiago “Raoul Silva” Rodriguez (Javier Bardem)
Bond Girl(s): Bond’s Lover (Tonia Sotiropoulou)
Sévérine (Bérénice Marlohe)
- Theme Song: “Skyfall” by Adele
- Soundtrack Composer: Thomas Newman
The Avengers
When an unexpected enemy emerges and threatens global safety and security, Nick Fury, director of the international peacekeeping agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster. Spanning the globe, a daring recruitment effort begins!
Crawl
When a huge hurricane hits her hometown in Florida, Haley ignores evacuation orders to look for her father. After finding him badly wounded, both are trapped by the flood. With virtually no time to escape the storm, they discover that rising water levels are the least of their problems.
The Prodigy
A mother concerned about her young son’s disturbing behavior thinks something supernatural may be affecting him.
Sonic the Hedgehog
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik and his plans for world domination.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Dora, a girl who has spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, now must navigate her most dangerous adventure yet: high school. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on an adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.
I Love You, Man
Peter Klaven is a successful real estate agent who, upon getting engaged to the woman of his dreams, Zooey, discovers, to his dismay and chagrin, that he has no male friend close enough to serve as his Best Man. Peter immediately sets out to rectify the situation, embarking on a series of bizarre and awkward “man-dates.”
Tropic Thunder
Ben Stiller, Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr. lead an ensemble cast in ‘Tropic Thunder,’ an action comedy about a group of self-absorbed actors who set out to make the most expensive war film. After ballooning costs force the studio to cancel the movie, the frustrated director refuses to stop shooting, leading his cast into the jungles of Southeast Asia, where they encounter real bad guys.