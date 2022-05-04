Paramount+ Announces Launch Date, Pricing for UK, Ireland

After Paramount+ announced that the streaming service added 6.8 million global subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, Paramount revealed that they would be launching the service in the UK and Ireland on June 22.

At the end of March, Paramount+ had 39.6 million subscribers worldwide as the platform approaches additional launches around the world. In addition to the UK and Ireland debuts, the streamer will also launch in South Korea in June with plans to premiere in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland in the second half of the year.

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish also announced during the company’s earnings call earlier this week that Paramount+ will launch in India in 2023 as a part of the recently announced partnership with Viacom 18.

“This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions, rapidly expanding Paramount+ in Europe beginning with the UK, Italy, Germany, France and more by the end of this year and debut in Asia with South Korea in June, followed by India in 2023,” Paramount Global’s president and CEO of International Networks, Studios, and Streaming Raffaele Annecchino said. “With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum.”

Paramount+ will have more than 8,000 hours of content when the service launches in the UK and will run £6.99 per month ($8.74 USD)/£69.90 ($87.41 USD) per year following a seven-day free trial.