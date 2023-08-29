Paramount+ Introduces New ‘Notify’ Feature to Alert You When New Episodes Are Released

One of the most difficult aspects of transitioning from watching TV via traditional linear channels to streaming services is not having the consistency of knowing exactly when new episodes will be available. In the old days, you knew what day and time a specific network aired the new episode of your favorite show and you built your viewing schedule around that. In the new world of streaming entertainment, it can often get confusing as to whether a new episode that airs on Wednesday will drop at 12 midnight or 3 a.m., or even more confusingly 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. Now, Paramount+ is taking a step to make keeping up with your favorite shows easier than ever.

The streaming service has introduced a new Notify bell on the home page for individual series. If you click that button, you will receive a notification when each new episode is released. The bell appears on the pages for Paramount+ Originals as well as for shows from across the Paramount linear landscape including for CBS series like “Ghosts” and “Big Brother,” as well as from Nickelodeon including “SpongeBob SquarePants.” For subscribers to the ad-free premium Paramount+ with Showtime tier, they can set up notifications for series like “Billions” and “The Chi.”

Paramount+ tends to release new episodes at 12:01 a.m. PT, or 3:01 a.m. ET, so it is understandable if you forget about a show being released in the early hours of the morning, even if it is one that you have been eagerly looking forward to. The Streamable has reached out to Paramount Global for further details about how the notifications will work on various devices, but as of publication time, we have not received a response. We update this article if the company provides further details.

