Paul Reubens Dies at 70 - How to Stream Pee-wee Herman Movies and More

In the 1980s, Paul Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman was an icon. Created at The Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles, the character became wildly popular thanks to the Tim Burton movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” The Saturday morning series, “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” made the character a beloved companion for kids. It won 15 Emmys during its 5-season run.

Reubens died Sunday night after a private battle with cancer. The entertainer was 70.

In a statement published after his death, Reubens wrote, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

To celebrate this unique performer, check out these career highlights, many of which can be streamed for free.