Paul Reubens Dies at 70 - How to Stream Pee-wee Herman Movies and More
In the 1980s, Paul Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman was an icon. Created at The Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles, the character became wildly popular thanks to the Tim Burton movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” The Saturday morning series, “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” made the character a beloved companion for kids. It won 15 Emmys during its 5-season run.
Reubens died Sunday night after a private battle with cancer. The entertainer was 70.
In a statement published after his death, Reubens wrote, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”
To celebrate this unique performer, check out these career highlights, many of which can be streamed for free.
-
Pee-wee's Big AdventureJuly 26, 1985
The eccentric and childish Pee-wee Herman embarks on a big adventure when his beloved bicycle is stolen. Armed with information from a fortune-teller and a relentless obsession with his prized possession, Pee-wee encounters a host of odd characters and bizarre situations as he treks across the country to recover his bike.
-
Pee-wee's PlayhouseSeptember 13, 1986
Pee-wee’s Playhouse is an American children’s television program starring Paul Reubens as the childlike Pee-wee Herman.
This iconic TV show featured stars such as Laurence Fishburne, Phil Hartman, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Natasha Lyonne.
-
Big Top Pee-weeJuly 22, 1988
Paul Reubens stars as Pee-wee Herman in his second full-length film about a farmer who joins the circus after a storm drops a big tent in his front yard. Pee-wee, along with an outlandish cast of animals and circus performers, puts on the best show ever.
-
Pee-wee's Big HolidayMarch 15, 2016
A fateful meeting with a mysterious stranger inspires Pee-wee Herman to take his first-ever holiday.
-
Batman ReturnsJune 19, 1992
While Batman deals with a deformed man calling himself the Penguin, an employee of a corrupt businessman transforms into the Catwoman.
Reubens plays the Penguin’s father in a brief cameo.
-
The Nightmare Before ChristmasOctober 9, 1993
Tired of scaring humans every October 31 with the same old bag of tricks, Jack Skellington, the spindly king of Halloween Town, kidnaps Santa Claus and plans to deliver shrunken heads and other ghoulish gifts to children on Christmas morning. But as Christmas approaches, Jack’s rag-doll girlfriend, Sally, tries to foil his misguided plans.
Reubens supplies the voice of “Lock,” one of the three imps who kidnap Santa Claus.
-
Flight of the NavigatorJuly 30, 1986
12-year-old David is accidentally knocked out in the forest near his home, but when he awakens eight years have passed. His family is overjoyed to have him back, but is just as perplexed as he is that he hasn’t aged. When a NASA scientist discovers a UFO nearby, David gets the chance to unravel the mystery and recover the life he lost.
You’ll recognize the iconic Pee-wee voice as the one used by the alien ship.
-
The Blues BrothersJune 16, 1980
Jake Blues, just released from prison, puts his old band back together to save the Catholic home where he and his brother Elwood were raised.
Keep your eyes peeled for Reubens as a waiter annoyed by Jake and Elwood.
-
Buffy the Vampire SlayerJuly 24, 1992
Blonde, bouncy Buffy is your typical high school cheerleader. But all that changes when a strange man informs her she’s been chosen by fate to kill vampires.
-
Mystery MenAugust 6, 1999
When Champion City’s hero Captain Amazing is kidnapped by the recently paroled supervillain Casanova Frankenstein, a trio of average, everyday superheroes — Mr. Furious, the Shoveler and the Blue Raja — assemble a new super team to save him.
-
30 RockOctober 11, 2006
Liz Lemon, the head writer for a late-night TV variety show in New York, tries to juggle all the egos around her while chasing her own dream.
Reubens does some excellent physical comedy as Prince Gerhardt Hapsburg in Season 1, Episode 12.