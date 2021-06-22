Peacock is Coming to Amazon Fire TV Devices Tomorrow

Nearly a year after launching, Peacock will be debuting on Amazon Fire TV devices tomorrow, The Streamable has confirmed. Amazon teased the announcement on Twitter, with a Fire TV remote stuck in Jell-O, imitating Jim pranking Dwight on “The Office.”

While Peacock came to Roku devices last September, it has never been able to reach an agreement with Amazon for carriage on Fire TV devices. In fact, Peacock’s own social media team has been telling frustrated Amazon Fire TV users to sideload the app onto their Amazon Fire TV devices. “Sideloading” is the practice of installing an app on a device through means other than the official app store.

Hi! Thanks for reaching out! While Peacock is not currently supported on Amazon devices, there are sideloading options that some customers have found helpful. For more info, please visit https://t.co/uOhpoWNvAJ — PeacockTVCare (@PeacockTVCare) March 23, 2021

In March, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said during the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference he believes Peacock would be available on all major platforms soon. Roberts gave no specifics or timetable, simply saying that the move would happen soon.

“We’re not on every platform yet with Peacock. We’re on most. We hope and believe we’ll get to all the major platforms soon,” Roberts said during the call.

The move would fill a void for both parties, as Amazon Fire TV would join Roku’s platform, Google Chromecast, and Apple TV as the only streaming devices to have every major streaming service available in one place. Plus, Peacock would love to fill the Amazon-sized hole it currently has in its distribution.

Despite its inaccessibility on Amazon Fire TV, Peacock has thrived, hitting 42 million sign-ups as of April. Comcast has said about 1/3rd of signups as subscribers.

Appearing on Amazon Fire TV would put Peacock in front of Amazon’s over-50 million users, increasing the odds for more sign-ups. Peacock is currently available for download on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, and most smart TVs.