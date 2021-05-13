Peacock Orders Spinoffs of ‘Top Chef’, ‘Below Deck’, and ‘American Ninja Warrior’ For Streaming

Peacock is going all-in with spinoffs of hit series from NBCUniversal network properties.

The streaming platform has ordered spinoffs of Bravo’s popular “Top Chef” and “Below Deck.” Amy Poehler and her team that developed the NBC summer hit “Making It” is producing “Baking It,” and “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” the younger version of the NBC competition series is moving over to Peacock from Universal Kids.

According to Jenny Groom, EVP, Unscripted at NBCUniversal, Peacock has had its eye on a number of spinoffs of NBC unscripted series.

“Below Deck Down Under” is one of the new series. The new show will focus on the lives of people on board a working “super-yacht” in Australia.

Peacock has ordered the six-episode cooking series “Baking It,” spinning out of Amy Poehler’s “Making It.” The holiday event series will focus on two teams of home bakers competing for a cash prize to present their creations for three “opinionated real-life grandmas, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves.”

“Top Chef Family Style” is a spinoff of the wildly popular Bravo reality series “Top Chef.” The new show will be hosted by Meghan Trainor and noted chef Marcus Samuelsson will serve as head judge in the series. Young chefs will team with an adult family member in the competition series.

“American Ninja Warrior Junior” has already been airing on Universal Kids, and is based on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.” The spinoff — which itself is based on a Japanese competition series — has already been given a three-season order with 15 episodes locked in.