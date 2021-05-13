Peacock Streaming Some Exclusive French Open Match Coverage

Peacock is adding more sports to the streaming platform with coverage of The French Open tennis tournament as part of NBC Sports exclusive coverage of the Grand Slam event.

This year, Peacock will present new night sessions from Roland-Garros in Paris: four hours beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, and three hours beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 7.

The new coverage is in addition to the other exclusive NBC Sports coverage on Peacock scheduled during the 2021 French Open tournament, totaling nearly 20 hours of live coverage over the three weekends from Roland-Garros.

Peacock has already announced coverage of a first-round match at Noon ET on the opening day of the French Open on Sunday, May 30, along with the Men’s doubles final match at Noon ET on Saturday, June 12.

All French Open coverage on Peacock will be part of the Peacock Premium package. All of the French Open tournament coverage streamed on Peacock Premium will be produced by NBC Sports.

Peacock will present full match encore coverage from NBC Sports coverage of the tournament on NBC, plus stream a Roland-Garros highlight show throughout the entire tournament.

NBC Sports will continue to present live coverage of Roland-Garros on NBC, with third-and fourth-round matches over the middle weekend (June 5-6), and the Women’s and Men’s semifinals and finals Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13.