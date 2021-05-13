 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock NBC

Peacock Streaming Some Exclusive French Open Match Coverage

Michael King

Peacock is adding more sports to the streaming platform with coverage of The French Open tennis tournament as part of NBC Sports exclusive coverage of the Grand Slam event.

This year, Peacock will present new night sessions from Roland-Garros in Paris: four hours beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, and three hours beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 7.

The new coverage is in addition to the other exclusive NBC Sports coverage on Peacock scheduled during the 2021 French Open tournament, totaling nearly 20 hours of live coverage over the three weekends from Roland-Garros.

Peacock has already announced coverage of a first-round match at Noon ET on the opening day of the French Open on Sunday, May 30, along with the Men’s doubles final match at Noon ET on Saturday, June 12.

All French Open coverage on Peacock will be part of the Peacock Premium package. All of the French Open tournament coverage streamed on Peacock Premium will be produced by NBC Sports.

Peacock will present full match encore coverage from NBC Sports coverage of the tournament on NBC, plus stream a Roland-Garros highlight show throughout the entire tournament.

NBC Sports will continue to present live coverage of Roland-Garros on NBC, with third-and fourth-round matches over the middle weekend (June 5-6), and the Women’s and Men’s semifinals and finals Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.