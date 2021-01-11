Peacock to Launch New Channel on Platform, LIT Entertainment News

Peacock is bringing yet another channel to its expansive platform. The streamer will be launching the LIT Entertainment News channel today at 12 p.m. ET, reports Deadline. The channel will serve as a 24-hour celebrity news hub, featuring a three-hour block of live news, which will be looped throughout the day.

LIT was initially launched across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter back in July. At the time, the network—which is a joint effort from two TV veterans, Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe—was only broadcasting live for an hour every weekday. The hope is that the entertainment news channel will eventually grow its offering over the coming months and expand beyond news, “with plans to add other programming, including acquiring content.”

LIT Entertainment News will be hosted by Bradford How, Sloane Glass, and Ruba Wilson and will be exclusive to Peacock for the first month before going to other platforms in the U.S. and internationally.

“We’re thrilled to bring LIT’s fresh take on the world of celebrity and entertainment to Peacock,” said Claudia Rosencrantz in a statement. “An incalculable amount of social content is posted by celebrities every day, and LIT is here to help fans navigate it all, be they TikTokers, YouTubers, Hollywood A-listers or the Royals.”

“We are delighted to launch our first channel on Peacock. This is just the beginning,” added Adrian Woolfe. “We’re excited to continue LIT’s expansion with more partners, platforms and talent around the globe in the coming months. Watch this space!”

The LIT Entertainment News channel joins a slew of other channels available on Peacock, including the similarly geared, NBCLX. The TV and OTT network is designed for gen Z and millennial watchers and debuted on the platform on Dec. 15.