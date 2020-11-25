Peacock to Make Select Originals Free to All Subscribers in December

For those who have wanted to sample some of Peacock’s originals without having to pay for the premium tier of the service, the streamer’s got your back. Peacock announced that they will be bringing some of their originals from behind the pay wall and will give access to them via the free tier of the platform.

Peacock’s Departure will be available from Dec. 3-9; The Capture will be available from Dec. 10-16; Five Bedrooms will be available from Dec. 17-23; and Brave New World will be the closer, available from Dec. 24-30.

In addition, the NBCUniversal-owned streamer is also offering a nifty Black Friday Deal—for a limited time, you can get a full year of Peacock Premium for just $39.99 (normally $50) or Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free) for just $89.99 (normally $100).

The service is normally available for $4.99 a month (ad-supported) and $9.99 a month (ad-free). But with the discount, Peacock is just $3.33 a month for Peacock Premium when paid annually. This would make it the least expensive of the major subscription video streaming services.

In October, parent company Comcast announced that the streaming service is now up to almost 22 million sign-ups. The company says Peacock is “exceeding our expectations on all engagement metrics in only a few months.”

In addition to a host of originals, Peacock has an extensive content library. The streamer acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire. Peacock will also become the exclusive home for Parks and Recreation (October 2020) and The Office (January 2021)