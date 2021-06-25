Peacock to Stream Select Games of 2021 Stanley Cup Final

It just got a little easier to stream the NHL 2021 Stanley Cup Finals. NBCU announced that the first two games of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final will stream on Peacock, which will be televised on NBCSN. The remaining games between the Montreal Canadiens and the winner of New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning will only be on NBC.

To stream the Stanley Cup Final games on Peacock, customers will need Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Pre-game coverage on Monday will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, and Peacock will also feature post-game coverage on NHL Overtime. Kathryn Tappen will host studio coverage with studio analysts Anson Carter and Keith Jones.

Peacock Stanley Cup TV Schedule

This is the final season that NBC will broadcast NHL games, after the league reached new deals with Disney and WarnerMedia to bring games to ESPN and TNT.

Starting next season, ESPN will once again air NHL games – including 25 exclusive nationally-televised regular season games which will appear on ABC or ESPN. They will also air four Stanley Cup Finals during that period on ABC, which can be simulcast on ESPN+ and other ESPN networks.

For streamers, 75 regular season telecasts will appear exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, and will be available to Hulu SVOD subscribers. The NHL’s out-of-market package will also now be available to stream only as part of ESPN+, meaning fans can access more than 1,000 live out-of-market telecasts with the service.

Turner’s deal will include regular season, Stanley Cup playoff games, and Stanley Cup Finals games on TNT and TBS starting next season and running through 2027-28. Turner will host the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, 2025 and 2027, air one conference final series each season and half of the first two rounds of the playoffs along with 72 regular-season games per season, and the Winter Classic.