Philo Adds Fandor’s On-Demand Movie, Documentary Library to Movies & More Add-On

Philo may be best known among cord-cutters for its easy access to live TV streaming, but with its Movies & More add-on, the service is also quickly becoming the final stop for film fanatics. And for those customers looking to buff up their film history — from cult classics to music documentaries — Philo has just added Fandor to the add-on.

Now available for Movies & More subscribers, customers can get access to thousands of award-winning classics, documentaries, international films, and indie movies. The film streamer touts a library of at least 6,000 titles at all times, be it Academy Award-nominated dramas or gruesome cult horror flicks, so there is never a shortage of things to watch.

Some of its most acclaimed offerings include “Timbuktu,” a Mauritanian-French drama and a 2015 Academy Award Nominee for Best Foreign Language Film about a cattle herder who has to face the new laws of the foreign occupants when tragedy strikes. The film holds a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes out of 125 critic reviews.

The service also carries a wide collection of cult horror films, including the gruesome supernatural indie “The Slayer” and the Christopher Lee-led horror anthology “The House That Dripped Blood”; exclusive titles like the recent indie comedy “Retrograde”; and experimental films from cinema’s greats, such as the Federico Fellini fantasy dramedy “City of Women.”

If you are not in the market for a live TV streaming service but are interested in exploring Fandor’s collection of films, you can subscribe to Fandor's standalone service. The service has two plans: its free ad-supported option and a premium ad-free plan at $3.99 per month. The free plan will only unlock a limited library, so the premium plan is your best option to get access to all of Fandor’s titles and maximize your movie-watching. The premium subscription also comes with a seven-day free trial so that you can try out everything that Fandor has to offer before committing to the service.

It initially looked like the addition of Fandor was going to be a replacement for HDNet Movies and the music-themed AXS TV, which were both supposed to leave Philo on July 31 after a carriage agreement between the streamer and the two channels’ parent company Anthem had lapsed. However, a temporary extension is keeping AXS and HDNet Movies on the platform at least through August as a long-term deal is still in talks.

Meaning, that while Fandor could be a long-term replacement for the channels if they do in fact depart, for now, it just means more movie options than ever for the live TV streamer. A Philo subscription will run you $25 per month for over 70 live TV channels, movies, and TV series, but for an additional $3 monthly, the Movies & More add-on currently includes Fandor, FMC, Reelz, Sony Movies, and HDNet Movies.