Philo to Add GAC Living to Its Channel Lineup

Philo and GAC Media have agreed to a deal that will make both GAC Family and GAC Living available on Philo. GAC Family has already been carried by the service per an agreement with Discovery, but now, users will have access to the additional programming of GAC Living just in time for the holiday season. GAC Living is set to launch on Philo in early December.

GAC Media is giving viewers plenty of programming to get them into the Christmas spirit. Throughout the holiday season, viewers can enjoy Hallmark-style movies as GAC Family’s Great American Christmas features original holiday movies every Saturday leading up to Christmas. Additional family-friendly content will be available throughout and after the holiday season.

“A Kindhearted Christmas” with Cameron Mathison and Jennie Garth, as well as “Royally Wrapped for Christmas,” starring Jen Lilley and Brendan Fehr, will be among the most prominently featured films on Philo. Season two of “When Hope Calls,” featuring Lori Loughlin, is one of the other crown jewels in GAC’s holiday lineup.

“Philo viewers have already been enjoying the great programming from GAC Family, and now we are thrilled to be adding GAC Living to our lineup,” said Adam Salmons, VP of content and distribution for Philo. “GAC’s original content is certain to delight all of those who subscribe to Philo for family-friendly entertainment this holiday season, and beyond.”

In June, former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott created GAC Media and acquired Great American Country and Ride TV. The networks were then split into GAC Living and GAC Family in September. Now, GAC Media is making deals with some of Hallmark’s biggest names, including Lori Loughlin, Trevor Donovan, and Danica McKellar.

