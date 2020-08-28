Philo Becomes Latest Streaming Service Added to Google Fiber

Google Fiber is expanding their content offering with the addition of Philo to the list of streamers available on the internet service. According to Engadget, the company previously announced it would be offering users the opportunity to sign up for streaming services. At the time, Google Fiber only had YouTube TV and fuboTV and now Philo joins the pack.

Earlier this month, Philo reported that they saw a 300 percent uptick over the course of the past year and the sports-free streaming TV bundle is now boasting 750,000 subscribers. Launched in 2017, Philo’s incredible growth in the first half of 2020 is the fastest of any MVPD.

Unlike its competitors — YouTube TV, fuboTV and Sling TV, which have all had to hike up their prices — Philo has been able to maintain its $20/month price tag.

Though they’ve been around since 2017, the service recently announced they are available on Google Chromecast, meaning Philo TV users can watch their favorite programming by casting to any Chromecast or Chromecast-supported TV. This is the first of the streaming service’s “Philo Connect” plan, which “will help Philo users connect all of the devices they use to watch TV,” including iOS, Web, FireTV, and Roku, the company said.