Philo Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Ben Bowman

Philo has announced an amazing deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, which means you can get your first month for just $5.

Philo and saving money go hand-in-hand. As one of the least expensive ways to stream live TV, even Philo’s normal price is a steal. Black Friday bargain hunters have even more incentive to jump on Philo today. We’ll take a look at all the best deals, discounts, and savings for Philo and beyond.

1. Get Philo For $5 For Your First Month, After a 7-Day Free Trial

Philo is serving up a great bargain. You can get your first month of all of Philo’s live channels for just $5. Here’s how to save.

  1. Click Here to activate the $20 OFF offer
  2. Enter your mobile number or email
  3. Select “I Have a Redemption Code”
  4. Add Promo Code: BFCM
  5. Add your payment information
  6. Subscribe for your 7-Day Free Trial

That’s the best and only deal available for Philo right now. If you’re looking for the best streaming deals elsewhere, here are the best ways to save:

Service Deal Link Coupon Code?
Hulu $0.99 For 12 Months Get The Deal
Philo $5 For First Month Get The Deal BFCM
Sling TV $10 For First Month Get The Deal
Sling TV Get Free Chromecast with 1 Month of Service Get The Deal
Discovery+ $0.99 for 3 Months Get The Deal
AMC+ $0.99 for 2 Months Get The Deal

About Philo

If you love entertainment, but don’t care for sports, Philo offers you an amazing bundle of channels for a very low price. Philo gives you 18 of the top 35 cable channels.

Subscribers can enjoy A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TLC, Travel Channel, VH1, and WE tv.

But you won’t have access to Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network.

Philo doesn’t offer local channels, so you’ll need an antenna or another method to tune in if those are important to you.

7-Day Trial
philo.com

Philo

Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers which includes 60+ channels for $25 per month.

They have a single $25 plan with major channels from A&E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Hallmark, and ViacomCBS. These include A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. The service also has a Unlimited DVR, which now keeps your recordings for up to a year.

You’ll also get channels like Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, LOGO, and Nicktoons.

While it doesn’t include any local or sports channels like ESPN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) or NBC Sports Network, it is the cheapest option for live entertainment-only TV.

7-Day Trial
$25 / month
philo.com

LIMITED TIME: Get Your First Month of Philo For Just $5 (80% OFF), Plus 7-Day Free Trial

