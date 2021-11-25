Philo Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Philo has announced an amazing deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, which means you can get your first month for just $5.

Philo and saving money go hand-in-hand. As one of the least expensive ways to stream live TV, even Philo’s normal price is a steal. Black Friday bargain hunters have even more incentive to jump on Philo today. We’ll take a look at all the best deals, discounts, and savings for Philo and beyond.

1. Get Philo For $5 For Your First Month, After a 7-Day Free Trial

Philo is serving up a great bargain. You can get your first month of all of Philo’s live channels for just $5. Here’s how to save.

Click Here to activate the $20 OFF offer Enter your mobile number or email Select “I Have a Redemption Code” Add Promo Code: BFCM Add your payment information Subscribe for your 7-Day Free Trial

About Philo

If you love entertainment, but don’t care for sports, Philo offers you an amazing bundle of channels for a very low price. Philo gives you 18 of the top 35 cable channels.

Subscribers can enjoy A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TLC, Travel Channel, VH1, and WE tv.

But you won’t have access to Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network.

Philo doesn’t offer local channels, so you’ll need an antenna or another method to tune in if those are important to you.