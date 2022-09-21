Philo Subscribers on Legacy $16 Plan to Get New Channels at No Extra Charge

If you’re a long-time Philo subscriber, you’re in for a treat. Back in April 2019, Philo retired its $16 package which included most of its channel line-up from A+E, Discovery, Hallmark, and ViacomCBS. Newer customers on the $20 plan (which has since also been retired) received 12 additional channels including American Heroes, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Logo, and Nicktoons.

While Philo has continued to maintain the $16 price for those subscribers who remained, the streamer is now gifting them an even bigger channel line-up. Philo has confirmed to The Streamable that the company has chosen to upgrade all of its $16 legacy customers to the $20 plan with its additional channels without having to pay an extra $4 per month.

New Channels

Part of the decision to make the change was to simplify the way that the streamer handles billing and other backend processes. The company said that by handling the change this way, it wouldn’t need to raise prices for some of its longest-standing customers.

The rollout is not happening all out once, however. While some users will see those channels starting today, Philo says that others will have to wait days or weeks to have access to the legacy $20 package at the $16 price.

There are no changes coming for those on the legacy $20 package, who already receive the entire channel line-up at a lower price. New subscribers can sign-up for just $25, after a seven-day free trial, which now stores recordings for 12 months, instead of 30 days like on both lower-cost legacy plans.

Top Cable Channels on Philo