Philo TV: DVR Details and Features (2022)

Philo is a fantastic way to watch your favorite channels at a low price. You’ll get access to 67 channels, including 18 of the top 35 cable channels. Many Philo fans love it because of access to Paramount Network for episodes of “Yellowstone” and the family-friendly content of Hallmark and GAC Family. It’s a significant value for just $25 / month.

Importantly, Philo includes a DVR to record and keep your favorite shows. Here’s what you need to know.

How Big is Philo’s DVR?

The Philo DVR is unlimited. Record as many TV shows as you want!

How Long Can You Save DVR Recordings on Philo?

You can keep Philo TV recordings up to one year.

Can You Fast-Forward or Rewind on Philo DVR Recordings?

Yes - Philo allows you to scan through commercials or jump back to watch your favorite moments.

Can You Delete Episodes From Philo’s DVR?

No. Your episodes stay in your library for one year, regardless if you watch them or not.

Can You Record Just One Episode of a Show on Philo’s DVR?

The Philo TV DVR records all episodes of the shows you choose. You cannot specify just one episode.

How Does the Philo DVR Compare to Others?

Between its unlimited DVR capacity and year-long duration, Philo offers the best recording situation among live TV streaming services.

Service Price DVR Capacity Duration Philo $25 / month Unlimited 1 year Sling TV $35 / month 50 hours (upgrade available) Unlimited YouTube TV $64.99 / month Unlimited 9 months Hulu Live TV $69.99 / month Unlimited 9 months fuboTV $69.99 / month 1,000 hours Unlimited DIRECTV STREAM $69.99 / month Unlimited 90 days

What Channels Are Available on Philo?

Philo subscribers get access to A&E, AccuWeather, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar, Cheddar Big News, CLEO TV, CMT, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Crime & Investigation, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Food Network, FYI, G4, GAC Family, GetTV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, History, IFC, INSP, Investigation Discovery, Law&Crime, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MotorTrend Network, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, OWN, Paramount Network, PeopleTV, Revolt, Science, SundanceTV, Tastemade, TeenNick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, TV One, upTV, VH1, Vice TV, and WE tv.

Can You Watch Local Channels on Philo?

Part of the reason Philo is so inexpensive is that it does not carry local network affiliates, which means no ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW or Univision. Cord cutters can pick up an inexpensive antenna to watch those channels over the air.

Can You Watch Sports on Philo?

Philo is short on sports options because those channels tend to be the most expensive. To keep your costs low, you won’t find ESPN, FS1, TNT, or TBS. Unless a random sporting event appears on one of the channels listed earlier, you won’t find it on Philo.

What if Philo Doesn’t Have a Channel You Need?

Consult The Streamable's Service Matchmaker to find the streaming solution that is best for you. Remember that additional channels tend to drive up the price. Philo keeps its offerings limited to save money.

Notably, Philo does not carry Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV or USA Network.

What Streaming Devices Work with Philo?

Philo is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Does Philo Offer a Free Trial?

Yes, Philo is available for free for 7 days.