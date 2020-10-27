Pittsburgh Penguins & Pittsburgh Pirates Games on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Coming to fuboTV

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, the TV home of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates regional game telecasts, and fuboTV, the Live TV Streaming Service, announced an agreement to bring live regular season games of both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as other ancillary programing and behind the scenes content.

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh has been a difficult to get on any Live TV Streaming Service. The channel only recently became available as part of AT&T TV NOW’s Max Plan ($79.99), but will be available as part of fuboTV base plan ($59.99). They have not said whether there will be a Regional Sports Fee ($4.99), similar to those that receive AT&T SportsNet Southwest in Houston.

The deal will see the channel go live on fuboTV ahead of the 2020-2021 NHL season throughout the states of Pennsylvania and West Virginia and in portions of New York, Ohio and Maryland.

“As a sports-first live TV streaming platform, our goal is to offer consumers regional sports networks with leading local market position and full team coverage, at pricing customers can afford,” said Ben Grad, Head of Content Strategy and Acquisition for fuboTV. “Therefore, we are excited to bring full home coverage of Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins to their fans with our new agreement with AT&T Sports Networks. fuboTV is now a great choice for sports fans in Pittsburgh and, with our leading live sports, news and entertainment content portfolio, there is something for everyone at home to watch and enjoy.”

“In talking with many fans over the past year, a recurring theme I have heard is the strong desire for expanded streaming options to watch our games, especially among families and young professionals,” said Travis Williams, President, Pittsburgh Pirates. “We appreciate AT&T’s SportsNet and fuboTV reaching an agreement to bring this additional option to our fans. Now family members who are seemingly constantly on the run and others that want to watch our games from any device, anywhere within our home territory have another option to do so.”

While they no longer carry Fox Sports RSNs, fuboTV does offer NBC Sports RSNs, as well as hard to get channels like NESN, MSG, MSG+, and AT&T Sportsnet Southwest.