Athlete-Backed Streamer PlayersTV to Launch Subscription Service

PlayersTV – a streaming network boasting a roster of superstar athletes as investors – will be launching a streaming subscription option in the coming months, according to Business Insider.

The new streaming service, called Athletes on Demand, will launch in April with a price point of either $5 or $6 per month and will feature a number of original series, documentaries, podcasts, and more from high-profile athletes and sports influencers. The service will also feature licensed content from partners including Complex Networks, Whistle Sports, Just Women’s Sports, Impact Wrestling, and others.

The network hopes to provide fans an inside look at the lives of athletes on and off of their specific fields and courts. Shows on the service include “Cooking Clean” with NBA star DeAndre Jordan, “PBA Celebrity Invitational” with basketball icon and State Farm pitchman Chris Paul, “Most Valuable Partner” with Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, “Cheetah in the Wild” from NFL running back Tyreek Hill, and more.

With the launch of Athletes on Demand, PlayersTV will be debuting more original content, including a new show created by Paul called “Front Office,” which is described as a “Shark Tank” style show with professional athletes serving as investors.

Currently, PlayersTV is available through a variety of ad-supported platforms including Philo, Local Now, YouTube TV, Rakuten TV, Samsung, ReachTV, Sling TV, LG, VIZIO, Roku, and Xumo.

Prior to the launch of the subscription service, the bulk of the company’s revenue is generated by ad sales – both on their streaming and social channels – sponsorships, and distribution deals. One of PlayersTV’s distributors, ReachTV, purchased an undisclosed stake in the company in 2021. PlayersTV forecasts $22 million in revenue for 2022.

PlayersTV was launched in 2020 by a group of athlete investors that included Paul, C.J. McCollum, Jordan, and Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving (who is the company’s official “Chief Visionary Officer), Carmelo Anthony, Ken Griffrey Jr., Travis Kelce, Angel Coughtry, Vernon Davis, A.J. Andrews, and De’Aaron Fox. The company now boasts a roster of over 50 current and former athletes as investors.