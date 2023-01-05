Plex Announces Movie Rental Platform Will be Available in Coming Months

The free streaming service Plex is making a major addition in 2023. The service has announced that its long-awaited transactional video-on-demand platform for movie and TV show rentals will be released sometime during or before the second quarter of 2023, according to Tech Crunch.

Plex first announced its plan to add a movie rental service at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2020, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and those plans hit the skids. When asked what caused such a massive delay, Plex co-founder and Chief Product Officer Scott Olechowski offered a frank reply.

“It was a lot harder than we thought,” Olechowski said. “Getting all the DRM [digital rights managment] stuff working everywhere — we switched DRM providers. And we had to get approval from all the studios.”

Plex also had to deal with a massive technical glitch before it could bring its rental service to market. The issue was causing streams of movies and shows on Android devices to simply shut down when they reached ad breaks. The problem took months to fix and absorbed essentially all of Plex’s engineering resources in the process. The company was forced to combat a data breach in August, though it’s unclear if this had any effect on the release of its movie rental platform.

Plex has also been splitting its focus in the last year between getting its rental service up and running and expanding its offerings of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels. Plex doubled its FAST channel offerings in the past year to over 300, including new music channels, and its monthly active users have grown to over 16 million.

