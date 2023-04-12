Pluto TV Adds New Free Channel AspireTV Life, Focusing on Lifestyle Content from Black Perspective

Pluto TV has shown tremendous growth over the past few years. In fact, last year it hit 72 million active users per month and it shows no sign of slowing down. On Wednesday, the free streaming service announced the addition of a new channel — AspireTV.

AspireTV Life, from UP Entertainment, is the first streaming television channel to offer content dedicated to showcasing the unique experiences of a multicultural audience. Viewers will be treated to a wide variety of inspiring, realistic content related to cooking, fashion, travel, design, and more, providing a powerful representation of the Black community and its impact on the world.

“AspireTV Life is seeing great momentum as we continue to expand distribution,” UP Entertainment SVP Angela Cannon said. “The launch on Pluto TV furthers our commitment to reach as many viewers as possible so more people can see themselves authentically represented on screen, while also being highly entertained by our diverse lifestyle programming.”

In 2012, Magic Johnson launched AspireTV as a paid streaming service to bring families engaging, positive content from a Black perspective. At the unveiling, Johnson expressed that AspireTV sought to revive the experience he had as a child when his family would gather around the living room to watch quality programming.

The service is now owned by UP Entertainment but still retains the same mission. AspireTV Life was added as a free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel early in 2022 and is now available on Pluto TV.

Among the most recent series to grace the screens are the documentary “Just Angela”, starring Angela Simmons “Chaos to Calm”, a home makeover program, and the cooking shows “Butter & Brown” and “G. Garvin Live!” According to UP Entertainment, AspireTV is the first free ad-supported streaming television channel with a primary focus on multiculturally diverse content.