Pluto TV Adds QVC, HSN and Select Showtime Shows to Free Streaming Service

Pluto TV continues growing the content on its platform. Today, QVC and HSN announced they will be joining the ad-supported streaming service as its first livestream shopping channels and first channels outside of news and sports to offer 21 hours of live programming a day.

The QVC and HSN main channels will be featured among other channels in the “Home + DIY” section, of the platform, alongside Food TV, America’s Test Kitchen, This Old House, DABL, and others.

“Our launch on Pluto TV is an important step in our journey to be everywhere customers and prospective customers are accessing video,” said David Apostolico, SVP platform strategy, development and distribution for Qurate Retail Group. “Pluto TV was the pioneer in creating free streaming TV as a complement to paid subscription TV and has attracted a large audience. We look forward to welcoming many Pluto TV viewers into our customer community.”

In addition to QVC and HSN, Pluto is also getting select original programming from Showtime in an effort to boost subscribership to their streaming service. The new channel, titled Showtime Selects launches with about 250 hours of uncensored originals and will include programs such as The Loudest Voice and Murder in the Bayou, Variety reports.

The channel will offer sneak peeks at the first episodes of Showtime drama series Your Honor as well as the 11th and final season of Shameless. Showtime Selects also will feature select episodes of originals including The Affair, Ray Donovan, Billions, The L Word and Californication.

“We can handpick content from Showtime to reach a whole new audience on Pluto TV,” said Michael Engleman, Showtime’s chief marketing officer. “Our mission and Pluto TV’s mission is to provide a pathway to upgrade to subscriptions… We’d like it to run indefinitely.”

Pluto TV has easily become one of the top AVODs in the market. In November, parent company ViacomCBS announced the service reached 28.4 million monthly active users (up 57 percent year-over-year). The ad-supported service climbed from the 26.5 million they reported last quarter and is projected to reach 30 million users by the end of the year.