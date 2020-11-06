Pluto TV Reaches 28.4 Million Actives, Showtime & CBS All Access 17.9 Million Subscribers in Q3 2020

Subscribership to ViacomCBS’ streaming services remains on the up and up. In their Q3 2020 earnings report, the company revealed that Pluto TV reached 28.4 million monthly active users (up 57% year-over-year). The ad-supported service climbed from the 26.5 million they reported last quarter.

The streamer is projected to reach 30 million users by the end of the year. The company also revealed that Pluto reached 36 million global monthly active users, up from the 33 million they reported in Q2. The free streaming service launched in Spain this month, and is expected to launch in Brazil, France, and Italy soon.

ViacomCBS also reported that their paid streaming services, CBS All Access and Showtime are now at a combined 17.9 million subscribers (up 72% year-over-year). The paid streaming subscriptions rose from from 16.2 million last quarter.

For CBS All Access, much of the growth comes from the demand for sports content, including the return of UEFA Champions League and NFL on CBS. Showtime was driven by the third season of The Chi, as well as Billions, and the final season of Homeland.

The company is still on track to rebrand CBS All Access to Paramount+ in early 2021.

One of the more alluring points of the new service is the fact that it’s getting additional content, when it relaunches in early 2021 expanding to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount. CBS All Access is currently $5.99 for the ad-supported version and $9.99 for the ad-free version, but the company hasn’t said if that will change with the relaunch.

Yesterday, ViacomCBS was one of three media companies reportedly unhappy with the way T-Mobile packaged their channels for their TVision streaming service. Sources close to the matter told The Streamable that ViacomCBS shares similar concerns as Discovery and NBCU with T-Mobile and they have made the telecom company aware.

In April 2019, T-Mobile inked a deal to bring top ViacomCBS (then just Viacom) channels – including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network—to a mobile video service originally slated for 2019, which has turned out to be TVision.