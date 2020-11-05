ViacomCBS Shares Similar Concerns as Discovery Over Launch of T-Mobile’s TVision

It seems as though T-Mobile’s TVision streaming service is already facing some bumps in the road. Earlier today, Discovery CEO revealed on the company’s Q3 earnings call that there were some issues with the way T-Mobile packaged their channels on their TVision streaming service.

“We were very surprised with how T-Mobile decided they were going to bundle our networks, particularly because we have a clear agreement were our networks are required to be carried on all their basic tiers or OTT offerings,” he stated.

Now it looks as though Discovery is not the only media company taking issue with the telecom giant. Sources close to the matter told The Streamable that ViacomCBS shares similar concerns with T-Mobile and they have made the telecom company aware.

In April 2019, T-Mobile inked a deal to bring top ViacomCBS (then just Viacom) channels – including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network—to a mobile video service originally slated for 2019, which has turned out to be TVision.

TVision was officially announced on Oct. 27. The service comes with two plans: TVision VIBE and TVision Live.

TVision VIBE features 30 of the most watched entertainment channels including those from AMC, Hallmark, ViacomCBS, and Discovery for $10. The service has many of the same channels as Philo ($20), but is missing those from A&E, History, Lifetime, and select ones from Discovery.

The second service comes in three tiers: TVision Live, which starts at $40, is aimed at users who want live news and sports. It features a multitude of channels, from ESPN, NBC, ABC, Fox and more, including local affiliates. They have two additional tiers, TVision Live+ ($50) which adds additional sports networks like NFL Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and NBC Sports RSNs, while TVision Live Zone adds channels like NFL RedZone and MAVTV.

TVision Live includes a 100-Hour DVR and can be streamed on three simultaneous devices. Unlike TVision Live, VIBE has no DVR included, but you can add one for $5 a month. You will be able to use the service on two devices at a time.