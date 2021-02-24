Pluto TV Surpasses 30 Million Actives, Showtime & CBS All Access 19.2 Million Domestic Subscribers in 2020

Ahead of the official launch of Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS announced where they stand in the world of streaming ahead of the transition.

Paid subscribers for streaming services Showtime and CBS All Access have climbed to 19.2 million subscribers, up from the 17.9 million subs from last quarter. In total, ViacomCBS saw a 71% increase in streaming subscribers in 2020.

For CBS All Access, much of the growth comes from the demand for sports content, including the return of UEFA Champions League and NFL on CBS.

Pluto TV has reached 30.1 monthly active users in the U.S., from the 28.4 million actives in Q3 (up 34% on the year). Globally, Pluto TV saw 43 million monthly active users, up from 36 million last quarter.

Keeping CBS All Access and Pluto TV under one roof has been in keeping with the company’s original strategy: “Accelerate direct-to-consumer strategy,” ViacomCBS explained. “The integrated structure, which is effective immediately, will ensure a more holistic approach across both free and pay streaming, more closely align the company’s streaming objectives globally, and enhance ViacomCBS’s ability to leverage the cross-house franchise and content strength of ViacomCBS to seize the global opportunity in streaming.”

ViacomCBS continues to hope that their focus on streaming services like Pluto TV will help investors warm up to the company’s newfound bifurcated strategy. With ‘CBS All Access’ soon to rebrand as ‘Paramount+,’ the company will be offering an expanded library of shows in addition to prime-time line-up and late night.

Full details on what’s to come from ViacomCBS, Paramount Plus, Showtime, and Pluto TV in streaming will be announced during their Investor Event this afternoon.