Pluto TV to Add ‘Rocky,’ ‘Sailor Moon’ Channels to Programming Lineup in March

Get ready to sit ringside in March as one of the most iconic sports film franchises is coming to a TV near you. Yes, we’re talking about Rocky Balboa, arguably the greatest fictitious boxer ever.

Beginning March 1, Pluto TV Rocky — a brand-new, limited-run channel from the blockbuster Hollywood film franchise — will join the programming ring on the free TV streaming service Pluto TV. The franchise includes the films “Rocky,” “Rocky II,” “Rocky III,” “Rocky IV,” “Rocky V” and “Rocky Balboa,” which will be available for streaming to viewers. The release of the channel is well timed as the third film in the spin-off franchise “Creed” hits theaters this Friday, March 3.

Sailor Moon, one of the most formidable anime characters ever, will also be joining the Pluto TV lineup. A generation of viewers was inspired by this iconic character based on the manga series. All 200 episodes of “The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon” and every episode of “The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Crystal,” along with “The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon R: The Movie,” “The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon S: The Movie” and “The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie” will all be available to viewers on the Sailor Moon channel.

Pluto TV will also be showcasing “WOW – Women Of Wrestling” throughout the month with two docuseries, “My Road to WOW - The Secrets of the Superheroes” and “The Origin of WOW - Women Of Wrestling,” along with brand-new episodes of the rebooted TV series.

Every Wednesday in March, WOW - Women Of Wrestling wrestlers will participate in Pluto TV’s Stream-Along on social media to commemorate. There, they will share insights and exclusive behind-the-scenes commentary about all of the matches, feuds, and promos.

The channels join Pluto TV's service, which boasts 79 million monthly active users and offers a wide selection of free channels. In December, Pluto TV added both QVC and HSN to its lineup of free channels.

The service will also add 2,000 on-demand episodes of popular CBS and Paramount Media Networks shows in March. Favorite programs like “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Challenge,” “The Hills,” “Key & Peele,” “Bar Rescue,” “Nathan for You,” “Judge Judy,” and others will have select seasons available.