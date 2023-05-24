Pluto TV’s Three-Day ‘Yellowstone’ Stream Returns for Memorial Day Weekend, Even If Future of Series Is in Doubt

The most popular show on television is streaming free on Pluto TV this weekend, and it might be one of the last chances to watch it in a linear setting for a while. The first three seasons of the Paramount Network’s western drama Yellowstone will stream on Pluto channel 132, “More TV Drama.” The free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service — which is the corporate streaming sibling of the Paramount Network — also aired Seasons 1-3 ahead of Memorial Day last year.

As FAST channels mimick the experience of watching traditional TV, each of the seasons will air their episodes in order, beginning with Season 1 on Friday, May 27 at 4 p.m. ET. Season 2 will kick off the next day at 4 p.m. ET and Season 3 will wrap up the weekend on Sunday, May 29 starting at 1 p.m. ET.

While this is becoming something of an annual tradition for Pluto, there is a much more ominous cloud hanging over the series this year.

Due to major disagreements between series star Kevin Costner and series creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, Season 5 — which is on hiatus — will be the series' final installment. However, because of the standoff between Costner and Sheridan, production did not begin on time for the second half of the season, and the current Writers Guild of America strike is preventing the show from moving forward.

The first half of the season aired its final episode on Jan. 1 and was supposed to return this summer, but that is nearly impossible at this point. Instead, Paramount Global is moving forward with a spinoff that will continue the story, potentially with Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey as the series lead. This latest extension of the “Yellowstone” brand would air on the Paramount Network and eventually stream on Paramount+, unlike the original series.

Can’t Make the Marathon? Here’s How to Watch Yellowstone Anytime

If you already had plans to go out and enjoy the Memorial Day sun, fret not — there are plenty of ways to binge “Yellowstone” on your schedule. You can watch every episode of the series that has aired to this point on Peacock. The first four and a half seasons are now available to stream on NBCUniversal’s streaming service thanks to a deal that predates Paramount+ and that Paramount executives have admitted was a mistake. However, once “Yellowstone” officially ends, the series that Paramount has greenlit to replace it will stream on the company’s flagship service.

Additionally, all of the major live TV streaming services carry the Paramount Network, so you can take advantage of great deals or free trials in order to watch the series on demand. The Streamable’s recommendation would be to try Philo. Not only does the service offer a free trial, but at just $25 per month after your free week, it is the best way to stay abreast of everything happening with the Duttons.

You can also watch “Yellowstone” using your TV Everywhere credentials on the Paramount Network app.

About “Yellowstone”

For the uninitiated, “Yellowstone” chronicles the Duttons, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, hard-earned respect, and a battle over government office — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders, including an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. “Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser.