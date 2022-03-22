Pluto TV to Stream “Yellowstone” For Free From March 25-27

If you’ve ever thought about checking out Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone,” or fell behind after watching a season or two, Pluto TV is giving you a great opportunity to catch up.

Starting on Friday, March 25 at 3 p.m. ET, and continuing on Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. ET, and Sunday, March 27 at 12 p.m. ET, you’ll be able to watch all three seasons of “Yellowstone” for free on channel 132, “More TV Drama.” That’s right — no subscriptions, no logins, no promo codes — just you, your couch, and the Duttons.

For the uninitiated, “Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. “Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser.

How to Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series 1883

If you love “Yellowstone” and want more of the Dutton family, you can watch the Paramount+ exclusive streaming series “1883,” which tells the story of the Duttons who originally established the family’s ranch way back when. You can watch the entire series on Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can’t Make the Marathon? Here’s How to Watch Yellowstone Anytime

If you’re busy this weekend or watching the Sweet Sixteen round of March Madness, fret not — there are plenty of ways to binge “Yellowstone” on your schedule. You can try a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo and watch the series on-demand, or you can watch the entire series using Peacock.

Although you can stream Season 1 -3 on-demand with Peacock, Season 4 won’t be available on the streaming service until March 28. That’s because new episodes are only available to watch with a Live TV Streaming Service. Fortunately, you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, or on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Youtube TV, among others.

You can also watch using your TV Anywhere credentials on the Paramount Network app.