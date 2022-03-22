Pluto TV to Stream “Yellowstone” For Free From March 25-27
If you’ve ever thought about checking out Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone,” or fell behind after watching a season or two, Pluto TV is giving you a great opportunity to catch up.
Starting on Friday, March 25 at 3 p.m. ET, and continuing on Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. ET, and Sunday, March 27 at 12 p.m. ET, you’ll be able to watch all three seasons of “Yellowstone” for free on channel 132, “More TV Drama.” That’s right — no subscriptions, no logins, no promo codes — just you, your couch, and the Duttons.
For the uninitiated, “Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. “Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser.
How to Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series 1883
If you love “Yellowstone” and want more of the Dutton family, you can watch the Paramount+ exclusive streaming series “1883,” which tells the story of the Duttons who originally established the family’s ranch way back when. You can watch the entire series on Paramount+.
Can’t Make the Marathon? Here’s How to Watch Yellowstone Anytime
If you’re busy this weekend or watching the Sweet Sixteen round of March Madness, fret not — there are plenty of ways to binge “Yellowstone” on your schedule. You can try a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo and watch the series on-demand, or you can watch the entire series using Peacock.
Although you can stream Season 1 -3 on-demand with Peacock, Season 4 won’t be available on the streaming service until March 28. That’s because new episodes are only available to watch with a Live TV Streaming Service. Fortunately, you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, or on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Youtube TV, among others.
You can also watch using your TV Anywhere credentials on the Paramount Network app.
YellowstoneJune 20, 2018
Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.
1883December 19, 2021
Follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. A stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.30-Day Trial
Paramount Network
Paramount Network is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.