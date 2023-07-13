Prime Video Channels Adds France Channel Streaming Service Bringing Largest French-Language Library to US

With over 20 million people learning French on language-learning platform Duolingo and millions more learning in classrooms and other platforms around the United States, there has never been a better time to get connected to Gallic culture. And sure, a vacation to France sounds wonderful, but maybe it’s not in the budget at the moment. But even if your passport is gathering dust in the drawer, Prime Video Channels has opened up its borders to a whole new Francophone world.

This week, the Amazon streamer partnered with the on-demand platform the France Channel to bring the largest offering of French titles, news, and culture to American audiences. If you’re ready to ramp up your French immersion from the comfort of your own home, Prime Video offers a seven-day free trial ahead of the France Channel’s normal subscription cost of $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year.

New content is added to the platform each week, and viewers can watch from any streaming device. The partnership especially allows U.S. watchers to get newly acquainted with French arts and culture through its wide offerings of series, films, and more, the majority of which have never been available to watch stateside.

“We are very proud to be distributed on Amazon Prime Video Channels as it allows us to bring French Culture to the US.,” France Channel founder and CEO Julien Verley said. “Our assertion is that with the France Channel platform, many Americans will use it as an online discovery tool that serves as an alternative to physically traveling to France, but immersing oneself in the beauty of French cinema and lifestyle.”

Some of the platform’s offerings include the 1990s drama “Diva,” which centers on the fashion and modeling industry; “Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life,” a biopic of French singer Serge Gainsbourg starring César Award winner Éric Elmosnino; and the short-form children’s series “Manon,” among many, many others.

For U.S. viewers who loved 2011’s Oscar winner “The Artist,” check out “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies,” a spy comedy film starring Jean Dujardin. Set in 1955 and parodying the OSS 117 spy film series from the 1950s and 1960s, the film follows the exploits of the French secret agent Hubert Bonisseur de La Bath, aka OSS 117, as he is sent to Cairo to investigate the disappearance of his best friend, fellow spy Jack Jefferson, only to stumble into a web of international intrigue.

Et bien sûr, there are hours and hours of other French-language content celebrating the country’s culture, history, and lifestyle via original series, films, and documentaries. Now, you are able to stream all of that with a Prime Video Channels subscription to the France Channel for just $7.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.