Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video Expands Watch Party to Virtually All Connected Devices

Matt Tamanini

Thanks to a new expansion from Prime Video, you can now party with friends and family no matter where they are — or what devices you have available. Exactly two years after Amazon unveiled its social viewing experience “Watch Party,” the retail giant’s streaming service is now available on practically any and all devices. Watch Party can now be used on any device that supports the Prime Video App including most Smart TVs, streaming sticks, gaming consoles, and more.

Until now, Watch Party was only available on compatible desktops and the Prime Video app on iOS and Android devices. However, with the functionality now rolling out to anywhere that you can get Prime Video, there are even more chances to connect with friends and family over great content even if you can’t be in the same room when you do it.

Watch Party gives customers an immersive experience to share with other Prime Video users. How it works is that one person serves as the host and shares a link allowing up to 100 people to join the party, watch the show or movie, and chat throughout the entire runtime. All Prime Video customers with a valid link can join the party and stream the same content, but Watch Party is currently unavailable for content you purchase (buy/rent titles), as well as Prime Video Channels, Freevee, and live events.

Prime Video Watch Party is currently available in either English or Spanish and requires no plug-ins or additional downloads. Users must be in the United States in order to host or view the full complement of Watch Party options, but when traveling abroad, they will be eligible to host/join a part for content in the “Watch While Abroad” carousel. However, currently, Watch Parties are limited to participants who are from the same country as the host.

30-Day Trial
amazon.com

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

30-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
amazon.com
