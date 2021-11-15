Prime Video Launches MacOS App
Prime Video users now have access to a macOS app. Users who download the app can download movies to watch offline.
Some of the titles Amazon is touting as available offline in-app include “The Tomorrow War,” “Coming 2 America,” “The Boys,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and the soon to premiere “The Wheel of Time.”
MacOS users will need Big Sur version 11.4 to download the Prime Video app and to have access to picture-in-picture, browse functionality, in-app VOD purchases and rentals, and Amazon’s live TV coverage including Thursday Night Football and the English Premier League.
Prime Video announced last week a “first of its kind” clip-sharing feature. In an effort to boost interactivity and engagement, users are now able to press a “share a clip” button which will automate a 30-second clip around the video the user is watching. Users are able to move the clip forward or backward to fit their specific needs and preview the clip before they share it with their friends or family.
The feature is currently available for streamers in the U.S. on iOS while watching “The Boys” (season 1), “The Wilds,” “Fairfax,” and “Invincible.”
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, and more.
The service also includes live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football and the ability to subscribe to third-party services like HBO, Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.