Prime Video Launches MacOS App

Prime Video users now have access to a macOS app. Users who download the app can download movies to watch offline.

Some of the titles Amazon is touting as available offline in-app include “The Tomorrow War,” “Coming 2 America,” “The Boys,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and the soon to premiere “The Wheel of Time.”

MacOS users will need Big Sur version 11.4 to download the Prime Video app and to have access to picture-in-picture, browse functionality, in-app VOD purchases and rentals, and Amazon’s live TV coverage including Thursday Night Football and the English Premier League.

Prime Video announced last week a “first of its kind” clip-sharing feature. In an effort to boost interactivity and engagement, users are now able to press a “share a clip” button which will automate a 30-second clip around the video the user is watching. Users are able to move the clip forward or backward to fit their specific needs and preview the clip before they share it with their friends or family.

The feature is currently available for streamers in the U.S. on iOS while watching “The Boys” (season 1), “The Wilds,” “Fairfax,” and “Invincible.”