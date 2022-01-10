PSA: Cancel Your NFL RedZone Subscription Through Any Live TV Sports Add-Ons

Now that the NFL regular season is over, that means there is no more NFL RedZone until the 2022 season. If you subscribe to a sports add-on through YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – now is a good time to consider removing it if you got it primarily for NFL RedZone.

When it comes to YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV, there is really no reason to pay $10-11 a month for the remaining channels in the sports bundle which includes greatest hits like beIn Sports, Outdoor Channel, TVG, and VSiN.

If you get the Sports Plus Add-On through fuboTV, you may still want it for MLB Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, SEC Network, ACC Network, and Pac-12 Network. Fortunately, you can switch to their Fubo Extra Add-On ($8 a month) and save $3 over the Sports Plus Add-On ($11) until next season.

For those with the Sports Extra Add-On on Sling TV, it does have a lot of channels that you wouldn’t get on your base plan like MLB Network, NHL Network, NBA TV which might be worth it to keep it around for the entire year.

Sports Channels Across Streaming Services