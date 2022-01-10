 Skip to Content
PSA: Cancel Your NFL RedZone Subscription Through Any Live TV Sports Add-Ons

Jason Gurwin

Now that the NFL regular season is over, that means there is no more NFL RedZone until the 2022 season. If you subscribe to a sports add-on through YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – now is a good time to consider removing it if you got it primarily for NFL RedZone.

When it comes to YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV, there is really no reason to pay $10-11 a month for the remaining channels in the sports bundle which includes greatest hits like beIn Sports, Outdoor Channel, TVG, and VSiN.

If you get the Sports Plus Add-On through fuboTV, you may still want it for MLB Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, SEC Network, ACC Network, and Pac-12 Network. Fortunately, you can switch to their Fubo Extra Add-On ($8 a month) and save $3 over the Sports Plus Add-On ($11) until next season.

For those with the Sports Extra Add-On on Sling TV, it does have a lot of channels that you wouldn’t get on your base plan like MLB Network, NHL Network, NBA TV which might be worth it to keep it around for the entire year.

Sports Channels Across Streaming Services

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ACC Network ≥ $84.99 - ^ $11 -
ACC Network Extra - - - ^ $11 -
beIN Sports - - - ^ $11 ^ $11 ^ $11
Big Ten Network ≥ $84.99 - - ^ $11
CBS Sports Network ≥ $94.99 - - -
Next Level Sports - - - - - -
ESPN - -
ESPN2 - -
ESPNEWS ≥ $84.99 ^ $8 - ^ $11 -
ESPNU ≥ $84.99 ^ $8 - ^ $11 -
Fox Soccer Plus - ^ $6 - - - - ^ $11
FS1 (Fox Sports 1) - -
Fox Sports 2 ≥ $94.99 - - ^ $11
Golf Channel ≥ $94.99 - - ^ $11
Longhorn Network - - - - ^ $11 - -
MLB Network ≥ $84.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NBA TV ≥ $84.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NFL Network - - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NHL Network ≥ $94.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -
Olympic Channel ≥ $94.99 - ^ $6 ^ $6
Pac-12 Network - ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -
SEC Network ≥ $84.99 - ^ $11 -
TBS - -
Tennis Channel ≥ $84.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -
TNT - -
USA Network - -
