Rare Metallica Concert Recordings Coming to Streaming Service Nugs.net in Coming Weeks

Check your sound system, and loosen up those neck muscles for some head-banging, Metallica fans. A series of rare Metallica concert recordings are coming to the live music streaming service nugs.net, according to a report from Rolling Stone.

Starting Jan. 8, nugs.net began offering a new livestream of Metallica concert recordings dating back to 1991. Livestreams take place each Sunday and Monday night at 9 p.m. ET, and the shows are available on-demand following the conclusion of the stream.

Each recording is from one of the band’s best-known tours, the 1991-93 Black Album tour. “The Black Album, officially titled “Metallica,” was the fifth studio album by the group, and brought mainstream attention to them in a way previous albums did not. The documentary film “A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica” follows the band on its arduous path toward making the album, and taking it on tour.

To watch these rarely-seen recordings, you’ll need a subscription to nugs.net. The service offers two price tiers; the “Premium” plan ($12.99 per month or $129.99 per year), which comes with ad-free streaming, access to the nugs.net on-demand library, and the ability to download content and watch it offline. The “Hi-Fi” plan ($24.99 per month or $249.99 per year) also offers these features, plus immersive 360 reality audio on iOS and Android, along with lossless and MQA 24-bit audio on compatible devices. Both plans come with a seven-day free trial.

In all, nugs.net carries more than 25,000 live concert recordings in its on-demand library. It offers artists like Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Santana, Dead and Company, Pearl Jam, and many others. In June 2022, nugs.net began offering five decades worth of Bruce Springsteen concerts. The service offers some live concert streams for no additional subscription cost.

Nugs.net is one of the best-stocked concert streaming services on the market and already offers well over 600 Metallica recordings. If you want to see shows from the legendary Black Album tour, there’s no better destination for you than nugs.net.