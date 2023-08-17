‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Quickly Became No. 1 Movie on Prime Video; What Are the Best Rom-Coms on Amazon?
“Red, White, & Royal Blue” has made history over on Prime Video. The romantic comedy about a prince and the first son of the United States falling in love was a breakout success over the weekend and became the No. 1 movie on Prime Video worldwide after debuting on Friday, Aug. 11. The movie also already ranks in the top three most-watched Prime Original romantic comedies of all time.
The movie is based on the 2019 book of the same name by Casey McQuiston that follows a prince and the president’s son who start out as international rivals but quickly see the spark between them turn into a flame. As the two fall in love, they try to keep their relationship under wraps to avoid public scrutiny, but that can only last so long. Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, the movie has already made an impact on audiences and Prime members.
While Amazon didn’t provide any specific details, the tech giant said that it had seen “huge surge of new Prime membership sign ups directly correlated to the film’s release.” The movie has also inspired viewers to plunge into the original novel, moving McQuiston’s book to No. 14 on Amazon’s Best Selling List. Socially, “Red, White, & Royal Blue” has trended on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, becoming the No. 1 trending topic in the U.S. multiple times and generating a lot of buzz from critics and viewers alike.
Despite the success of “Red, White, & Royal Blue,” this isn’t the first time that Prime Video has had success with rom-coms. The streamer has seen a significant amount of success in the past with titles including “The Big Sick,” “Shotgun Wedding,” “Somebody I Used to Know,” and others.
Red, White & Royal Blue
After an altercation between Alex, the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, their long-running feud now threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.
What Are the Highest-Rated Rom-Coms on Prime Video?
The Big SickMarch 30, 2017
Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and grad student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.
I Want You BackFebruary 10, 2022
Peter and Emma thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. Horrified to learn that the loves of their lives have already moved on, Peter and Emma hatch a hilarious plan to win back their exes with unexpected results.
CinderellaSeptember 3, 2021
Cinderella, an orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, has big dreams and with the help of her Fabulous Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.
Somebody I Used to KnowFebruary 10, 2023
On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally reminisces with her first love Sean, and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Sean’s fiancé, Cassidy, who reminds her of the person she used to be.
Shotgun WeddingDecember 28, 2022
Darcy and Tom gather their families for the ultimate destination wedding but when the entire party is taken hostage, “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.
Something from Tiffany'sNovember 29, 2022
Doesn’t every girl dream of getting… something from Tiffany’s? On 5th Avenue in New York City, where nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays, where the streets blaze with lights, and windows dazzle, a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa, the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love — like life — is full of surprises.
Anything's PossibleJuly 14, 2022
Anything’s Possible is a delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.
The Happy CamperFebruary 5, 2023
When Dillon’s love life falls apart she returns to her grandfather’s farm in Colorado, where she works with Jordan, a handsome hardware store owner, to restore a vintage 1960s travel trailer, and along the way, finds new love.
Love & FriendshipMay 26, 2016
From Jane Austen’s novella, the beautiful and cunning Lady Susan Vernon visits the estate of her in-laws to wait out colorful rumors of her dalliances and to find husbands for herself and her daughter. Two young men, handsome Reginald DeCourcy and wealthy Sir James Martin, severely complicate her plans.