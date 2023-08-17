‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Quickly Became No. 1 Movie on Prime Video; What Are the Best Rom-Coms on Amazon?

“Red, White, & Royal Blue” has made history over on Prime Video. The romantic comedy about a prince and the first son of the United States falling in love was a breakout success over the weekend and became the No. 1 movie on Prime Video worldwide after debuting on Friday, Aug. 11. The movie also already ranks in the top three most-watched Prime Original romantic comedies of all time.

The movie is based on the 2019 book of the same name by Casey McQuiston that follows a prince and the president’s son who start out as international rivals but quickly see the spark between them turn into a flame. As the two fall in love, they try to keep their relationship under wraps to avoid public scrutiny, but that can only last so long. Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, the movie has already made an impact on audiences and Prime members.

While Amazon didn’t provide any specific details, the tech giant said that it had seen “huge surge of new Prime membership sign ups directly correlated to the film’s release.” The movie has also inspired viewers to plunge into the original novel, moving McQuiston’s book to No. 14 on Amazon’s Best Selling List. Socially, “Red, White, & Royal Blue” has trended on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, becoming the No. 1 trending topic in the U.S. multiple times and generating a lot of buzz from critics and viewers alike.

Despite the success of “Red, White, & Royal Blue,” this isn’t the first time that Prime Video has had success with rom-coms. The streamer has seen a significant amount of success in the past with titles including “The Big Sick,” “Shotgun Wedding,” “Somebody I Used to Know,” and others.

