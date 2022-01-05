Redbox Announces its Top 20 Movies of 2021 - ‘Free Guy’ is Top Rental for On-Demand Streaming

Entertainment company Redbox had its own share of success in 2021, with content expansion across all its AVOD platform, TVOD streaming service, and almost 40,000 kiosks. Today they announced their top 20 most-watched movies in 2021 which includes “Texas Killing Fields,” “Free Guy,” and “The Croods: A New Age.”

2022 marks Redbox’s 20th anniversary and they have come a long way from the convenience store kiosks turned DVD rentals in the early 2000s. Since its launch of the Redbox streaming app two years ago, the company has experienced exponential growth in its viewership and despite the evolving digital landscape, continues to be popular with physical discs as well thanks to its vast amount of kiosks that we have seen standing in grocery stores for decades.

Now, the Redbox Free Live TV service has surpassed 130 FAST channels which includes The Price is Right: The Barker Era and The Bob Ross channel. Plus, the addition of WarnerMedia films to the service, along with a plan to bring Sony Pictures Television titles on board will make the company almost unstoppable.

Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox, said, “In 2021, we continued to see growth in our streaming services and our kiosks remain very popular with our customers… 2022 will be a big year for Redbox as we accelerate our digital businesses and celebrate 20 years of bringing the best in entertainment to millions of customers.”

Redbox’s Top 10 Movies of 2021 On Demand Free Guy August 11, 2021 A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

The Croods: A New Age November 25, 2020 Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together.

F9 May 19, 2021 Dominic Toretto and his crew battle the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: his forsaken brother.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage September 30, 2021 After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Wrath of Man April 22, 2021 A cold and mysterious new security guard for a Los Angeles cash truck company surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Greenland July 29, 2020 John Garrity, his estranged wife and their young son embark on a perilous journey to find sanctuary as a planet-killing comet hurtles toward Earth. Amid terrifying accounts of cities getting levelled, the Garritys experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to the global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

A Quiet Place Part II May 21, 2021 Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard June 14, 2021 The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman.

The Marksman January 15, 2021 Jim Hanson’s quiet life is suddenly disturbed by two people crossing the US/Mexico border – a woman and her young son – desperate to flee a Mexican cartel. After a shootout leaves the mother dead, Jim becomes the boy’s reluctant defender. He embraces his role as Miguel’s protector and will stop at nothing to get him to safety, as they go on the run from the relentless assassins.

Nobody March 18, 2021 Hutch Mansell, a suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbor — a “nobody.” When two thieves break into his home one night, Hutch’s unknown long-simmering rage is ignited and propels him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

List is based on transactional on-demand transactions between January 1 through December 31, 2021.

Wonder Woman 1984 December 16, 2020 A botched store robbery places Wonder Woman in a global battle against a powerful and mysterious ancient force that puts her powers in jeopardy.

News of the World December 25, 2020 A Texan traveling across the wild West bringing the news of the world to local townspeople, agrees to help rescue a young girl who was kidnapped.

Let Him Go November 5, 2020 Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas.

Based on DVD and Blu-ray rentals between January 1 through December 31, 2021.