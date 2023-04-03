Report: 40% of Younger Streamers Binge Watch Shows, Cancel Service Afterward; Far More than Older Demos

Generational divides seem to be present in just about every facet of society these days. One age group has been conditioned to do things differently than the next, and that holds just as true between Millennials and Baby Boomers as it does between Millennials and Gen Zers.

This is true of streaming habits as well, according to Publisher’s Clearing House. PCH has just released a new study on American streaming consumers, and it shows that a generational divide has indeed occurred in that market segment.

To start with, PCH’s survey indicates that younger viewers between 18 and 44 years old are more likely to binge-watch a series if possible. Conversely, users 45 and up who are more accustomed to watching episodes on a weekly release schedule are more likely to decide on a show-by-show basis whether they’ll be binging or watching on a more staggered schedule.

Younger viewers are more likely to have been raised with streaming as a part of their regular entertainment rotation, and are therefore more accustomed to having the choice and viewer control to watch however many episodes are available when they’re released.

It appears younger audiences are also more accustomed to the freedom of movement streaming contracts provide. They are much more likely to sign up for one service for a single series, watch it, then cancel in favor of another, which 40% of those under 45 say they do occasionally or all the time. That’s double the number of users ages 45 and up who say they cycle between services that frequently.

Cycling is an increasingly large problem for streaming services, which rely on users to keep coming back to keep revenues steady. But the problem is not going away; 69% of adults in the United States report they're considering cycling at some point this year. Fortunately for streaming providers, PCH’s survey has some insights on how to combat this epidemic. Original shows and popular movie titles are the most important things to have, as more than 50% of survey respondents noted that having them mattered “somewhat” or “very much.”

It may seem surprising that only 38% of respondents to PCH said sports was somewhat or very important for a streamer to offer, but audiences still think of linear TV as the place to go for live sports. That’s even true of Millennials, according to a 2022 survey. Ratings are down for streaming originals to start 2023 as streamers pull back their content spends and try to plot a route towards stemming losses and boosting profits. According to PCH’s data, it might behoove those streamers to pack in a few more blockbuster movie titles if they want customer engagement to remain consistent.

PCH’s data has important insights for streaming providers who are facing the challenge of keeping paying customers’ attention. It shows a big generational divide in some habits of streaming users, particularly in their binge-watching and cycling habits.