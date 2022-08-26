Report: Netflix Originals Generate Four Times as Much Demand of Other Streamers

Netflix’s subscription numbers may be fluctuating, but demand for its content is higher than ever. According to TV technology, a new analysis from Parrot Analytics states that demand for Netflix original content (shows developed by and specifically for the streaming platform) is four times greater than the nearest competitor, Amazon’s Prime Video.

Parrot Analytics’ streaming industry Q2 Quarterly Report Card, gives Netflix’s demand share at 40.5% in the U.S. and 41.2% globally. Prime Video is next with 9% demand share domestically and 11.3% on the whole. In the U.S., the remaining demand share is divided thusly: 8.3% for Disney+, 7.5% for HBO Max, and 7% for Apple TV+.

“Stranger Things” in particular has continued to be a massive success for Netflix. The premieres of Season 4 Volumes I and II were watched by a combined 6.2 million households within the first few days of their release. On the whole, the season was viewed for 18 billion minutes in the month of July, and its success virtually guarantees that next season of “Stranger Things” will be a bonanza for Netflix as well.

In other words, don’t expect Netflix’s popularity to fade any time soon. The streaming giant is spending $17 billion on content this year alone, while other streaming services like Paramount+ are being forced to reduce their content budgets.

However, this report should not be taken as a sign that Netflix is simply dominating all facets of the streaming market. Its original content is a large part of the company’s achievements, but other studios are finding different paths to streaming success. Disney saw 60% of its most in-demand shows come from either the Star Wars or Marvel franchises between January and July 2022. Despite 73% of the series content on Disney+ being original, its pre-existing franchises are bringing more views to the service.

Time will tell, but it’s likely that both strategies will continue to succeed. The success of “Stranger Things” proves beyond a doubt that audiences will reward original content with enthusiasm. But they’re also not likely to be quick to abandon the franchises they’ve loved so dearly. Companies like Disney that develop large amounts of content based on those franchises are also likely to be rewarded with climbing subscription numbers.