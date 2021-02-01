Report: ViacomCBS Working on a ‘Frasier’ Reboot for Paramount Plus

ViacomCBS is about to rebrand CBS All Access to Paramount+, and it’s only right they do so with their own set of reboots on deck. According to TV Line, the company is currently in early talks to bring the hit series “Frasier” back as part of their new offering.

Sources told Variety that lead actor, Kelsey Grammer has been working to get the show rebooted, however, it will most likely be a costly comeback as stars of the series will be expecting paychecks equal to what they were making before the show went off air.

The original show—which was a spinoff of another megahit, “Cheers,”—starred David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin as well as the late John Mahoney.

If the show gets greenlit, it will be joining a reboot of the hit Nickelodeon series, “iCarly,” which will also be bringing back original stars Miranda Crosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress. The company is also working on a series on the making of the film, “The Godfather.”

ViacomCBS previously announced that Paramount+ will make its debut in the U.S. and Latin America on March 4, 2021. The company plans to expand the service to the Nordics on March 25 and Australia in mid-2021. While Canada will see the rebrand on March 4, the full expanded offering will be available later this year.

One of the more alluring points of the new service is the fact that it’s getting additional content. They will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies, when it relaunches in March. The service is currently $5.99 for the ad-supported version and $9.99 for the ad-free version, but the company hasn’t said if that will change with the relaunch.

They are currently offering 50% OFF your first year if you sign-up ahead of launch.