Report: With 40% of Best Picture Nominees Not on Streaming Services, Those that Are Struggle to Find Audiences
In recent years, any time a movie is released in theaters, one of the first questions on people’s minds is “When will it be released streaming?” However, the problem comes when some of the most acclaimed films of the year eventually drop on streaming services, they can often struggle to find a foothold, showing that glowing reviews and prestigious accolades don’t always translate into viewership.
Many of the most well-respected movies of 2022 — including some of this year’s top Oscar contenders — have had difficulty gaining a sizable following on streaming platforms, according to PlumResearch data provided to Variety Intelligence Platform through its Showlabs platform. And despite Oscar-nominated films being more accessible than ever – six of the 10 Best Picture nominees are on major streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms, three are available on premium video-on-demand (PVOD), and “Avatar: The Way of Water” is still in theaters – their cultural cachet appears to be eroding quickly.
In their first 28 days of streaming, three of the five best picture nominees tracked by Showlabs reached more than 5 million hours viewed. However, two of those three were the blockbuster films “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and most notably, the third was “All Quiet on the Western Front” on Netflix, which was extensively promoted on the streamer’s homepage.
This corresponds to data released by other analytic providers. Since “Elvis” debuted on HBO Max on Aug. 8, 2022, fans in the United States have streamed it for a total of about 2.7 billion minutes, according to new data from Nielsen. Additionally, “Top Gun: Maverick,” upon its release on Paramount+ in late December, became the platform’s most-streamed movie premiere to date, and “All Quiet on the Western Front” has 1.6 billion minutes streamed since its release on Netflix on Oct. 22.
However, the two other five best picture nominees tracked by Showlabs failed to find traction on streaming platforms despite having won and been nominated for various awards. “The Banshees of Inisherin” won four of its 10 nominations at the BAFTAs, but the film only attracted 3% of HBO Max users in its first four weeks of streaming. Similarly, “Tár” attracted less than 2% of active users and fewer than 500,000 unique watchers in its first week of streaming, arriving on Peacock only three days after receiving Oscar nominations in several major categories.
These figures especially pale in comparison to other incredibly popular films released on streaming around the same times last year, none of which were nominated for Best Picture. Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” become one of the streamer’s most popular films, garnered a 17% watching share and 2.9 billion viewing minutes in just its first week on the platform after a limited theatrical release, according to Nielsen. Meanwhile “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” both released on Disney+, pulled 2.7 billion minutes and 2.3 billion minutes, respectively, during their first weeks on the streamer.
But all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. This year, films, in general, had longer theatrical runs, given the diminished concerns about COVID-19 and the change in distribution strategies, such as the end of Warner Bros.’s experiment to simultaneously release films in theaters and on streaming. For example, unlike to 2021’s “Don’t Look Up” — which had a 14-day exclusive theatrical window before arriving on Netflix — 2022’s “Triangle of Sadness” is still inaccessible to streaming audiences nearly six months after making its theatrical debut, despite being nominated for three Oscars.
While comparing the 2023 Oscars to any during the height of the COVID pandemic is tricky, looking back to last year shows that this year’s slate is being handled substantively differently with four of the 10 nominated films still not available.
Obviously not every Oscar nominee is going to have success on streaming, and naturally, the ones with the greatest commercial appeal are more likely to find an audience than the artsier ones. But as the industry continues to try to rebound after the devastating effects of the pandemic, having 40% of the theoretical best movies of the year unavailable for streaming audiences feels like a missed opportunity, even if they wouldn’t automatically become breakout hits.
All Quiet on the Western FrontOctober 7, 2022
Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, egged on by romantic dreams of heroism, voluntarily enlist in the German army. Full of excitement and patriotic fervour, the boys enthusiastically march into a war they believe in. But once on the Western Front, they discover the soul-destroying horror of World War I.
Avatar: The Way of WaterDecember 14, 2022
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, learn the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
The Banshees of InisherinOctober 20, 2022
Colm and Pádraic are lifelong friends, or so Pádraic thought. When Colm suddenly freezes him out, the old drinking buddies find each other at odds. Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, this crowd-pleaser features side-splitting comedy, moments of heartbreak, and an unforgettable rivalry.
Martin McDonagh wrote and directed this film. The whole cast is great, including Kerry Condon as Pádraic’s sister and Barry Keoghan as the local nuisance.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” won 3 Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor – Musical or Comedy (Farrell), and Best Screenplay. It was also selected as the best film of 2022 by RogerEbert.com.
ElvisJune 22, 2022
The life story of Elvis Presley as seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Parker. Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Romeo + Juliet”) directs.
Everything Everywhere All at OnceMarch 24, 2022
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save what’s important to her by connecting with the lives she could have led in other universes.
This wild fusion of sci-fi and kung-fu is one of the most original films in years. It’s silly and sweet and moving and funny. Michelle Yeoh leads a stellar cast including Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
The FabelmansNovember 11, 2022
Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
TÁRSeptember 23, 2022
Renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. However, Lydia’s elaborate facade begins to unravel, revealing dirty secrets and the corrosive nature of power.
Top Gun: MaverickMay 24, 2022
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.
This crowd-pleasing action flick dominated the box office for most of 2022. The cast includes Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell.
Triangle of SadnessSeptember 23, 2022
A celebrity model couple are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged, alcoholic captain. What first appears Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island in a struggle of hierarchy.
Women TalkingDecember 23, 2022
A group of women in an isolated religious colony struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.