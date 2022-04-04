 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Roku Amazon Prime Video IMDb TV

Roku, Amazon Reach Multi-Year Extension for Prime Video, IMDb TV

Matt Tamanini

Last year, reports indicated that Roku and Amazon were approaching an impasse that could lead to Amazon’s free, ad-supported television (FAST) channel IMDb TV and potentially even the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service Amazon Prime Video being removed from Roku devices.

However, on Monday, it was announced that the two companies had come to an agreement to avoid that unfortunate outcome. Roku said in a statement, “Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement. Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.”

No further details were released at the time, so we don’t yet know how many years the agreement is for, or if it came with additional access to customer data, which Amazon reportedly was asking for as part of the negotiations. This was also a point of contention between Roku and Google as the two came down to the wire late last year in discussions to keep YouTube TV and YouTube on the smart devices.

A recent study finds that as customers move between services, platforms are looking to increase their control over the valuable data that inherently comes with subscriptions and usage in order to learn more about what content is keeping users engaged and subscribed.

The deal comes at an opportune time for customers as Amazon recently completed its $8.5 billion merger with MGM, which will bring a nearly century’s worth of content into the Amazon fold. Prime Video is also set to become the exclusive home of the NFL’s Thursday night football games this fall and they are considered one of the favorites to land the league’s “NFL Sunday Ticket” beginning in 2023 as well.

30-Day Trial
amazon.com

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

30-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.