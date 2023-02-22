Roku Channel Adds 11 New Free Channels featuring Screambox, ALLBLK, Sonic the Hedgehog, Charlie Sheen, More

The Roku Channel isn’t slowing down on additions to its channel lineup. The free ad-supported TV (FAST) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service has brought 11 new channels to its users, and they’re available now.

Highlights of the additions include Screambox TV, a channel featuring horror and thriller content from AMC’s dedicated spooky streaming service and Dateline 24/7, which show’s NBC’s beloved weekly news program 24 hours a day. Also on the service is the ALLBLK Gems channel, which brings viewers a live feed of their favorite series and movies from ALLBLK, a channel dedicated to the iconic “Sonic the Hedgehog” cartoon, and the Anger Management Channel which will stream all 100 episodes of the Charlie Sheen-led sitcom that originally aired on FX.

The new selections available to Roku Channel users include:

Ch 169 Today All Day

Ch 200 Sky News

Ch 281 Are We There Yet

Ch 283 ALLBLK Gems

Ch 398 Life with Derek Ch 431 Sonic The Hedgehog

Ch 454 Hello Inspro

Ch 531 Dateline 24/7

Ch 548 Mysteria

Ch 770 Screambox TV

Ch 830 Anger Management Channel

This is the first addition of new channels to the service since Roku released its fourth-quarter earnings results. The Roku Channel added 4.6 million new users in the last portion of 2022, and now stands at over 70 million. These new channels will surely help the service build on the already impressive 23.9 billion minutes streamed last quarter.

The channel selections recently added by Roku are far from the only additions the company has made to The Roku Channel in 2023. Last week, the service got five new, exclusive kids series from the family-friendly studio pocket.watch, making it an excellent destination for families with youngsters.

The Roku Channel also recently saw additions of a decidedly more adult flavor. The service came to an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery in late January to offer several WBD FAST channels, including stations dedicated to “Westworld” and “The Nevers.”

Ad-supported streaming is becoming an ever-more crowded market. With over 1,500 FAST channels now available in the United States, it can be tough to decide which free streaming service is the right one. The Roku Channel makes a serious case for being that channel, with its wide and growing selection of free TV channels.