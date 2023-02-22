Roku Channel Adds 11 New Free Channels featuring Screambox, ALLBLK, Sonic the Hedgehog, Charlie Sheen, More
The Roku Channel isn’t slowing down on additions to its channel lineup. The free ad-supported TV (FAST) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service has brought 11 new channels to its users, and they’re available now.
Highlights of the additions include Screambox TV, a channel featuring horror and thriller content from AMC’s dedicated spooky streaming service and Dateline 24/7, which show’s NBC’s beloved weekly news program 24 hours a day. Also on the service is the ALLBLK Gems channel, which brings viewers a live feed of their favorite series and movies from ALLBLK, a channel dedicated to the iconic “Sonic the Hedgehog” cartoon, and the Anger Management Channel which will stream all 100 episodes of the Charlie Sheen-led sitcom that originally aired on FX.
The new selections available to Roku Channel users include:
- Ch 169 Today All Day
- Ch 200 Sky News
- Ch 281 Are We There Yet
- Ch 283 ALLBLK Gems
- Ch 398 Life with Derek
- Ch 431 Sonic The Hedgehog
- Ch 454 Hello Inspro
- Ch 531 Dateline 24/7
- Ch 548 Mysteria
- Ch 770 Screambox TV
- Ch 830 Anger Management Channel
This is the first addition of new channels to the service since Roku released its fourth-quarter earnings results. The Roku Channel added 4.6 million new users in the last portion of 2022, and now stands at over 70 million. These new channels will surely help the service build on the already impressive 23.9 billion minutes streamed last quarter.
The channel selections recently added by Roku are far from the only additions the company has made to The Roku Channel in 2023. Last week, the service got five new, exclusive kids series from the family-friendly studio pocket.watch, making it an excellent destination for families with youngsters.
The Roku Channel also recently saw additions of a decidedly more adult flavor. The service came to an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery in late January to offer several WBD FAST channels, including stations dedicated to “Westworld” and “The Nevers.”
Ad-supported streaming is becoming an ever-more crowded market. With over 1,500 FAST channels now available in the United States, it can be tough to decide which free streaming service is the right one. The Roku Channel makes a serious case for being that channel, with its wide and growing selection of free TV channels.
Roku Channel
The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 450+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.
The service also made a splash with the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.
Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Paramount+, Showtime, STARZ, discovery+, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.