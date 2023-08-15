Roku Channel Adds More than 40 Free Streaming Channels; Including Local CBS, Fox Stations, Sports, Mr. Beast

Have you heard the news? If not, tune into The Roku Channel! The free ad-supported TV (FAST) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platform has announced the addition of more than 40 new free streaming channels, many of them with a news focus.

More than 30 markets will see the addition of a localized CBS News or Fox channel, with content specifically tailored to their region. Access to live, local news is a huge reason why so many viewers are hesitant to completely cut the cord, so offering more of these channels for free gives streamers like The Roku Channel a way to show audiences an alternative.

Viewers who see a CBS News or Fox station added to their market will get access to breaking stories, traffic, weather, and more. A national CBS News channel is also being added, so viewers can stay up-to-date on all the news that matters most to audiences from coast to coast. The markets getting their own dedicated CBS News or Fox channels on The Roku Channel are:

CBS News Baltimore

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Boston

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Miami

CBS News Minnesota

CBS News New York

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Pittsburgh

CBS News Sacramento

CBS News Texas

FOX 10 Phoenix

FOX 11 Los Angeles

FOX 13 Seattle

FOX 13 Tampa Bay

FOX 2 Detroit

FOX 26 Houston

FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 2KTVU Bay Area

FOX 32 Chicago

FOX 35 Orlando

FOX 5 Atlanta

FOX 5 New York

FOX 5 Washington, DC

FOX 6 Milwaukee

FOX 7 Austin

FOX 9 Minneapolis

FOX4 Dallas/Fort Worth

Roku has made an impressive effort to bring more live, local news to markets across the country in recent months. In June,the service added 15 ABC-affiliated news channels in select markets. In addition to these news channels, Roku Channel is also bringing on more than a dozen entertainment channels, ranging from episodes of “Little House on the Prairie” to content from the popular YouTuber Mr. Beast. Live soccer from CBS’s Golazo Network is also included, so check for a full accounting of the new channels below!

Bad Girls Club: Watch as seven outrageously misbehaved women attempt to transform their reckless ways. Can they transform—or will chaos rule?

Caillou: Meet Caillou, the precocious 4-year-old with a huge imagination!

CBS Sports HQ: CBS Sports HQ is the live 24/7 sports news network and the go-to source for up-to-the-minute sports coverage, highlights, analysis, fantasy sports intel, and betting advice. You’ll never miss a sports story if you leave this channel on.

CBS Sports Golazo Network: a first-of-its-kind free, 24-hour soccer streaming network in the U.S. offering fans unparalleled coverage of all the top domestic and international soccer competitions. Exclusively dedicated to showing the best soccer from across the world, its robust 24/7 programming lineup includes, among others, live studio shows and matches leveraging CBS Sports’ collection of top-tier soccer properties.

La Saga: La Saga is a television, radio, and internet multi-platform produced by Adela Micha, Mexico’s most recognized journalist who communicates the most important news of the moment in politics, entertainment, sports, and more.

Little House on the Prairie: The Ingalls pack up and venture out west. Watch this family of five adjust to their new life on the great plains.

MrBeast: Join Jimmy and friends for extreme stunts, jaw-dropping challenges, entertaining esports, and philanthropic projects that are making the world a better place.

Murder She Wrote: Join mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury) as she solves crimes in this Emmy-winning drama.

Ninja Kidz TV: Ninja Kidz TV: America’s favorite social media family now has its own TV channel!

Saved by the Bell: Share the inventive schemes and mischievous dreams of these tight-knit friend groups.

TNBC: Rediscover these laugh-out-loud fan-favorite sitcoms about the highs and lows of growing up.

Universal Crime: From the crime scene to the courtroom, follow along with some of your favorite stars as they fight for justice.

VR+: El universo musical de Video Rola, sus más grandes exponentes y contenido exclusivo lo tenemos reunido para ti en VR+.

The Roku Channel managed to add 1.9 million monthly active users last quarter, and bringing on more live news and popular entertainment channels will help the service continue to add to its customer base this quarter. In early August, the service agreed to a multi-year deal to become the home of the Miss Universe pageant, showing there truly is something for every audience segment on The Roku Channel.