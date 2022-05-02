Roku Channel Store Adds Support for Apple Music

On Monday, Roku announced that the company had added support for Apple’s premium music streaming service Apple Music to their Roku channel store.

Roku said that Apple Music will be supported across its plethora of devices such as the audio-centric Roku Streambar Pro, multiple Roku TV models, and streaming sticks like the Roku Express 4K+.

Apple Music on Roku promises to give customers easy access to its library of 90 million tracks and 30,000 curated playlists. Subscribers can also enjoy 4K music videos and other related content, such as ​​Apple Music original shows and concerts (not to be confused with Apple TV+ programming).

It’s important to note that, unlike competitors such as Spotify or YouTube Music, Apple Music does not offer a free tier. However, non-subscribers that decide that they want to sign up for a $9.99 per month Apple Music plan will be able to do so via their Roku device. And those that haven’t tried the service before are eligible for a 30-day free trial.

Of course, those that are not interested in an Apple Music subscription might still find a lot to love about the Roku app. Apple Music Radio is the Cupertino-based company’s free listening experience, offering a mix of national, international, and brand-owned stations, including NPR, BBC Radio, Apple Music 1, and Apple Music Country.

The arrival of Apple Music on Roku comes a little over three years since the service landed on Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Since that time, Apple Music has also made its way to Samsung TVs and PlayStation 5 consoles, though it’s notably still absent from Google TV.

Roku has long supported music streaming services, with dedicated channels available for Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeart, and more. Now that Apple Music has joined the mix, there has never been a better time to turn your TV into a music consumption device.