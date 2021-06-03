Roku Launches Their First Weekly Entertainment Show on The Roku Channel

Roku is premiering their first weekly show called “Roku Recommends”, a new fifteen minute entertainment program highlight the best content on the platform. Premiering today, “Roku Recommends” features co-hosts Maria Menounos Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, presenting the “Top 5” titles to stream each week across the thousands of channels on Roku.

The show, which comes from their newly launched Roku Brand Studio, will stream for free on The Roku Channel, every Thursday.

“I looooove TV and I am always on the hunt for the next amazing show, movie or doc to stream,” says Maria Menounos, co-host of Roku Recommends.

“I am excited to co-host Roku Recommends and bring millions of viewers my take on the best of the best content from the Roku platform,” said Andrew Hawkins, co-host of Roku Recommends. “Great titles are right at your fingertips with Roku.”

Roku has expanded in the Originals by acquiring the entire library of Quibi shows, which premiered as Roku Originals last month. They also recently signed a deal with Saban Films for the pay-1 window rights for all their 2021 releases. The channel also acquired content from the classic PBS series “This Old House.”